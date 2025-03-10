How many children does Rihanna have? Singer hits out at online user for badmouthing her children's names

Rihanna hit back at an Instagram user for criticizing her children's names under one of her posts featuring them.

In an Instagram post dated March 8, Riri shared unseen images of herself with her two children, RZA and Riot Rose. The photos appear to be from right after the delivery of her children, where Riri is holding her infants in her bosom in the hospital. In the caption, she wrote:

"By far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay 1- RZA 2- Riot Rose. And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…don’t ask, a lot was happening."

In the comments, an Instagram user @tatianagalaxy criticized Rihanna's children's names. Riri did not hold back and lashed out at her in response, seemingly criticizing the user's own Instagram handle. Here's how the interaction went:

Tatianagalaxy: I hate their names so bad.

Rihanna: Ok Tatiana.

Rihanna and her partner, A$AP Rocky, share two sons, two-year-old RZA Athelston Mayers, and one-year-old Riot Rose Mayers. The couple have been together since 2020.

RiRi and Rocky welcomed their first son, RZA in May 2022. According to PEOPLE, the child was named after rapper and producer RZA (pronounced Rizza), who was the leader of the Wu-Tang clan. His real name was Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

The couple gave birth to their second son, Riot, in August 2023. Rihanna and Rocky never explained the meaning behind their second child's name. However, Rocky released a track named after his son, RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n), weeks ahead of his birth.

All about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's two children, RZA and Riot

95th Academy Awards - Backstage - Source: Getty

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been together since 2020, and have welcomed two children. The couple announced that they were expecting their first child together back in January 2022 after RiRi was spotted with her baby bump on display in New York City.

In an April 2022 interview with Vogue, RiRi revealed that the couple was initially considering marriage before they became parents. However, they were not against the idea of children.

"I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f*ck says it has to be that way. I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom," the Fenty Beauty founder said.

After RZA's birth in May 2022, Rihanna and Rocky took a year before they revealed the child's name to the public. However, RZA featured on the cover of British Vogue alongside his parents at just nine months of age. The Fenty Beauty owner also mentioned that RZA's arrival brought her closer to A$AP Rocky.

"We're best friends with a baby. We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer," she told British Vogue.

During the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance, Rihanna announced that she was pregnant with her second child. The celebrity couple has kept their children out of the public eye as much as possible. In a 2022 interview with Dazed, A$AP Rocky explained that he wants to raise his children as people who do not "discriminate."

"And I'm not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents," he added.

Rihanna and Rocky shared their child's first pictures via social media, a month after Riot's birth in August 2023,. In August 2024, Rocky told Billboard that both his children are big fans of Cocomelon, a YouTube channel for children.

In an April 2024 interview, RiRi claimed that Riot was growing up fast and has changed a lot.

"Riot is actually in all of RZA’s 1-year-old clothes already. He’s only 6 months," she said.

Last month marked a milestone for RiRi and Rocky, as the latter was declared not guilty of his gun assault charges. The rapper was represented by lawyer Joe Tacopina. Shortly after the verdict, Tacopina spoke to the media claiming that his client had promised to name their third child after him.

"Rihanna and Rocky said to me in the courtroom yesterday, they grabbed me and they said, 'Listen, our next baby is ASAP Joe,'" Tacopina said.

In other news, fans have been waiting for a while for RiRi's next studio album. Her last album release was Anti in 2016. The singer is yet to announce her next project.

