Did Rihanna hint at her 3rd pregnancy with A$AP Rocky? Viral Instagram Story post explored

On February 28, 2025, X page @DailyNoud posted an image of Rihanna's beau A$AP Rocky holding a baby, with the caption seemingly hinting that the singer might be pregnant again. The image read "#3 soon sooooonn 🤪🍼” and the tweet mentioned:

"Rihanna posts a photo of ASAP Rocky on her IG story, seemingly hinting at a third pregnancy"

However, there is no proof that the Instagram Story or Rihanna's announcement is true, given that the Daily Noud is a parody news account, and so the tweet was likely not real. Additionally, the X page's bio reads:

"#1 Source For PARODY Hip-Hop News | Follow For Viral Content | These are fake stories | Not affiliated with @DailyLoud"

Moreover, if the singer was pregnant, the news would be covered by prominent media portals and publications, which hasn't been the case this time. As for the Instagram Story in the tweet, at the time of writing this article, RiRi had not put up any IG story on her profile @badgalriri.

The Umbrella singer and A$AP Rocky began dating in late 2019 and share two sons; RZA Athelston Mayers (born on May 13, 2022), and Riot Rose (born on August 1, 2023). Riri hasn't made any announcements or hinted at a third pregnancy with A$AP Rocky yet.

"Everything that I do that I love robs me from them"- Rihanna comments on balancing motherhood with other commitments

Rihanna recently gave an interview for Harper's Bazaar dated February 22, 2025, wherein she talked about her career, styling choices, and motherhood. Calling all her commitments a "careful calculus" after having children, RiRi admitted:

“Every decision I make revolves around them, but everything that I do that I love robs me from them. So I have a weird resentment with the things that I love."

The singer expressed that there's a feeling that something is always suffering for her to show up somewhere and even when the commitment is honored, it isn't 100% "because there's something else on the wheel."

RiRi added that this has given her self-guilt because she doesn't like letting people down, however, she also feels like she's letting herself down. Talking about accepting the balance between commitments and motherhood, Rihanna mentioned:

"I have to keep reminding myself that I asked for this, I love this. I try to figure out a balance so that I can feel fulfilled when I show up to something, so I can feel I don’t have any guilt.”

Additionally, in a dialogue with Interview Magazine dated April 2024, Rihanna commented on the number of kids she wanted, stating it would be as many as god wants her to have. When asked for a specific number, the Diamonds singer answered:

"I don’t know what god wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy."

In other news, Rihanna discussed the possibility of releasing new music during her recent Harper's Bazaar interview. The singer revealed that her new album won't be what anybody expects.

Additionally, she also said that the process of making new music in the studio has made her realize that her time away from the kids working on her project will blossom into something that hasn't been catered to in eight years. RiRi's last album release was 2016's Anti.

