"With what album?" - Internet reacts to Rihanna's rumored London Stadium residency in 2025

Rihanna is said to headline the Glastonbury festival for the first time amid rumors that she is contemplating a London residency. The Telegraph first reported the same on February 21 and claimed that the singer is negotiating a six-concert residency at London Stadium, which was originally the Olympic Stadium.

As per the same outlet, two performances are scheduled for July 4 and 5, and additional concerts may be held on July 8, 9, 11, and 12. Although the residency has not been confirmed, a "senior concert industry source" said that the gigs are in the advanced planning stage.

Meanwhile, once the rumor was uploaded on X by @PopBase on February 22, netizens took to the comment section of the post to react to the same. Many even criticized the singer for the decision with one sarcastically asking "what album" while referring to the fact that Rihanna hasn’t released new music in a while.

Others also reacted the same way with one asking if the Fenty Beauty founder was even relevant anymore and another one alleging that the stadium would be empty.

“Is Rihanna even relevant anymore?” another X user asked.

“People will pay 3K for lip synching and fenty promo,” alleged a X user.

However, many netizens supported Rihanna as one said that her residency would probably be one of the top three residencies of all time and another one hoped that she would perform from her original Smurfs soundtrack.

“This would easily be one of the top 3 residencies of all time - wonder what this looks like logistically and what incentive package they gave her!” wrote one supporter.

“Performing original music from the smurf’s soundtrack yesssss…,” speculated one X user.

Rihanna might perform at the Glastonbury Festival 2025

The Fenty Beauty owner released her last album Anti in 2016. (Image via Getty Images)

There are many speculations that Rihanna will be the main act at Glastonbury Festival 2025 and will follow up with stadium shows in London. The above-mentioned Telegraph report alleged that Rihanna's promoters are reportedly "holding" London Stadium for her, with planning already underway.

The concert run, which would allegedly begin just five days after Glastonbury's scheduled conclusion on June 29, would be the Grammy-winning singer's first in nearly ten years. She would reportedly be performing for the first time since the ANTI World Tour, which included 75 performances from March to November 2016. Rihanna's latest album is still Anti, which was released on January 28, 2016.

For years, there has been a lot of speculation about the pop star's potential return to recording and performing. Over the last year, she has often hinted at working on a new album. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on June 11, 2024, she said:

“Yes, I’m starting over, but I don’t want to neglect the songs that I have, so I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective and then see what applies and what I’m still in love with.”

On the other hand, as per The Mirror’s February 20 report, although the whole lineup for Glastonbury has not yet been revealed, Neil Young's appearance as the Pyramid Stage's main act was confirmed last month. Additionally, there have also been rumors of appearances by Rod Stewart, Olivia Rodrigo, Fred Again, and The 1975.

