"Didn’t Kendrick basically just sell out a stadium tour?" — Internet reacts to Drake’s Wireless show selling out over 135K tickets in a few minutes

On February 19, the Wireless Festival 2025 organizers announced via social media that the three-day festival, headlined by Drake, was completely sold out, with only limited VIP packages available. The event is scheduled to take place at Finsbury Park in London from July 11 to July 13, 2025.

According to a post on @nfr_podcast, over 135K tickets sold out within minutes of general sales opening, reportedly making this the fastest sale in the festival's history.

Fans were seemingly elated at the rapper's achievement, with one X user comparing it to the sales of Kendrick Lamar's upcoming "Grand National Stadium Tour" with SZA.

"Didn’t Kendrick basically just sell out a stadium tour? Drake hitting the festivals now."

Several other netizens echoed this sentiment. Here are some of their reactions.

"Meanwhile Kendrick can’t even sell out his hometown show," one person claimed.

"Kendrick needed the whole beef to barely sell out his US tour," another person added.

"Over 135K tickets in a matter of minutes, crazy (fire emoji)," someone else commented.

"This is something Jay Z or Kendrick can’t do outside America," another user posted.

However, others pointed out that it wasn't just Drizzy's achievement, as the festival features multiple artists scheduled to perform.

"Also it’s a festival so people don’t come only for Drake yallldumf af," one person tweeted.

"Y’all realise wireless pretty much always sells out (laughing emoji)," another person added.

"Wireless Festival sells out every year. 2023 - They sold out in 60 minutes. 2024 - They sold out in 60 minutes. This is the biggest festival for Rap and Hip-Hop in the UK. The fans grab those tickets fast. Every year," someone else commented.

"The first pre sale started on Monday with another on Tuesday. A large amount of the tickets were purchased on those days, hence why it sold out so quickly on general release," another user wrote.

Drake reportedly set to perform different setlists each night at Wireless Festival

On February 16, the Wireless Festival announced that Drake would headline all three nights of the event to celebrate its 20th anniversary. In an Instagram post revealing the news, the festival also noted that he would perform different setlists each night, writing:

"IT’S BEEN A WHILE BUT THE BOY IS HOME For our 20th anniversary.… Drake will headline all THREE nights with three different setlists."

According to Billboard, the Wireless Festival 2025 will be Drake's first show in the UK in over six years. PartyNextDoor and Summer Walker would join him on the first night on July 11. This follows after the Canadian rapper's recent Valentine's Day album release with PartyNextDoor, titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

On the second night, the rapper will be joined by The Mandem, while the final show on Sunday will feature Burna Boy and Vybz Kartel alongside the 6 God singer. The full festival lineup is expected to be revealed soon.

In other news, Drake is currently in Australia on his Anita Max Win Tour. His next show is in Sydney on February 20. After that, he will perform three nights in Brisbane, followed by a last show in Sydney on March 7. He will then travel to New Zealand for two shows, bringing the tour to an end on March 16.

