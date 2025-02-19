ASAP Rocky hugs Rihanna to celebrate victory as Judge declares him 'not guilty' in gun trial case

Rapper ASAP Rocky was recently pronounced "not guilty" on Tuesday, February 18, after he was charged with two felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic weapon. Once the final verdict was announced, he jumped into Rihanna's arms.

In the viral video, which was also uploaded on X by @PloybertCorti on February 19, the musician was shown seated and awaiting the sentence. When the outcome was revealed, the admirers of the hip-hop artist in the Los Angeles courthouse erupted in yelling joy.

Rocky was then seen jumping from the defense table into the gallery, where Rihanna was seated between his mother and sister. Rocky and Rihanna then gave the defense attorneys hugs.

Last Friday, February 14, marked the conclusion of the three weeks of testimony and arguments in the well-reported trial, which took place in Los Angeles. Rocky's associates, ASAP Twelvyy and ASAP Lou also supported his lawyer Joe Tacopina's assertion in his closing arguments.

Following the verdict, ASAP Rocky thanked the jurors and the judges

Rocky was proven innocent (Image via Getty Images)

ASAP Rocky's gun assault trial has officially resulted in a verdict. Two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm were dropped against the New York rapper. According to the Associated Press’ February 19 report, the jury only debated for three hours before reaching a conclusion.

For some of the final arguments, Rihanna brought the couple's two sons, Riot Rose Mayers, and RZA Athelston Mayers, to the trial. After the verdict, Rocky and Rihanna had to battle their way into an SUV waiting outside the courthouse past a swarm of photographers, reporters, YouTubers, and fans.

As a result of the verdict, ASAP Rocky avoided a sentence of more than 20 years in prison. As per the same report, he told the jurors as they left:

"Thank y’all for saving my life. Thank y’all for making the right decision.”

Judge Mark Arnold took a long time to read the second "not guilty" verdict. According to the same source, Arnold finally stated:

"Mr. Mayers, you're excused.”

On the eve of trial, ASAP Rocky declined the prosecution's offer of a guilty plea to one count in exchange for only six months in prison, probation, and other requirements. According to the same account, after the trial, amid the mob incident, ASAP Rocky said:

"This whole experience has been crazy for the past 4 years… I'm thankful and it's blessed to be here right now to be a free man talking to y'all."

The same media outlet further said that District Attorney Nathan Hochman claimed that he respected the jury's decision and also stated that:

"Our office remains committed to seeking accountability for those who break the law, no matter their status or influence. Fame does not place anyone above the law, and we will not waver in our pursuit of justice for victims and the community."

The final decision was rendered four years after ASAP Rocky was arrested in April 2022 for reportedly shooting a long-time ASAP crew member, Relli. In November 2021, beef and an altercation with Relli over their long-standing friendship in Hollywood took place.

ASAP Rocky and his defense team said it was a toy gun the rapper used to carry on him for protection. However, Relli claimed that Rocky fired the gun at him, which was a real one, and one of the bullets grazed his knuckle but did not cause any major injuries.

On the other hand, at the end of the trial, in his closing argument, Joe Tacopina, Rocky's attorney, claimed that Relli was "an angry pathological liar" who "committed perjury again and again and again and again."

Additionally, according to his attorneys and witnesses they called, he only fired the gun to scare Relli who was assaulting another crew member. When the matter went to trial on January 20, ASAP Rocky turned down the plea agreement of a single assault charge, 180 days in county jail, three years of probation, and seven years of suspended prison.

On the other hand, Rihanna has yet to give her statement on the whole thing.

