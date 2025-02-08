What did ASAP Rocky say during ASAP Twelvyy's testimony? Audio from the rapper's ongoing trial surfaces online

On Friday, February 7, 2025, ASAP Twelvyy, a longtime friend and colleague of ASAP Rocky, provided testimony during his trial in Los Angeles court. However, one scene from the courts went viral. During the hearing, ASAP Rocky attempted to prevent ASAP Twelvyy from responding to a question on the stand.

The recording, posted to Instagram by The Shade Room on February 8, showed Twelvyy being questioned by the prosecutors during the court hearing. They then showed him a picture and asked him about it, which was Rocky's bed with the initials "AWGE" printed on the furnishings.

However, Rocky suddenly shouted, "Don't say!" before Twelvyy could answer their question about the meaning of the letters.

Rocky's outburst caused some confusion as Twelvyy just said,

"It means AWGE."

The prosecutor then requested that the judge compel the witness to be more cooperative. Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, requested a sidebar with the judge as Twelvyy continued to stall.

ASAP Twelvyy opens up about ASAP Rocky in court

During ASAP Rocky's trial, the rapper cut off the hearing to tell ASAP Twelvyy, a witness, not to respond to a question regarding the meaning of a word. Recently, the recording of the scene went viral, and Twelvyy never rolled over on the meaning of the four letters.

For the record, Rocky founded the creative firm AWGE in 2014. According to their website,

"Rules: #1 Never reveal what AWGE means."

Additionally, he also talked about Rocky's case and said that in 2021, the hip-hop artist got into a fight with a former acquaintance on a street in Hollywood and discharged a gun he was carrying as a prop. On the afternoon of November 6, 2021, Twelvyy said he was there when Relli claimed Rocky shot him after a fight in a parking garage.

Stating his point, Twelvyy said:

"He walked around with a prop, like a starter pistol. I seen it on several occasions."

He also implied that when Rocky first brought out the weapon, his accuser, a mutual friend who goes by the handle ASAP Relli, knew it wasn't real. When questioned by the defense, Twelvyy stated:

"He told him to shoot that fake-*ss gun."

According to Twelvyy's testimony, Rocky merely fired the gun to stop Relli from hitting ASAP Illz, the fourth crew member present at the time. Additionally, during his cross-examination, Deputy District Attorney John Lewin asked:

"Can you explain how the sound of a gun that somebody knows is phony and not real is going to scare anybody?"

Twelvyy then replied:

"It's so loud that you would think it was a real gunshot and move away."

When questioned about how he knew ASAP Rocky carried a fake gun, Twelvyy said he had seen it on the rapper in "several occasions." Twelvyy then asserted:

"The first time I seen it, it wasn't on his body or anything. It was for a video shoot in the Bronx...in July of 2021. He had a scene that was more like a private scene. Not too many people could be around the scene...It was like a mini move. He had props. He had different things to make it feel like a movie set."

Twelvyy also claimed that on that particular night, Relli met Rocky and Illz to talk about his alleged negative feelings about Rocky on the internet. Twelvyy then claimed that Relli had grabbed Rocky before they could speak.

ASAP Rocky allegedly attempted to grab him at this point as well, but he grabbed the floor to keep his balance. This is because Relli allegedly attempted to use his sweatshirt to lift him up.

On the other hand, ASAP Rocky has entered a not guilty plea to two felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He might face a maximum sentence of 24 years if found guilty on both counts.

