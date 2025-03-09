“Iconic as always” — Internet goes wild as Rihanna drops unseen birth photos, reveals welcoming RZA & Riot Rose in pearls and shades

Rihanna surprised fans on March 8, 2025, by sharing never-before-seen photos from the birth of her two children, RZA and Riot Rose, with her partner, A$AP Rocky. The singer took to Instagram to mark International Women's Day, celebrating the powerful journey of motherhood with a series of intimate photos.

The post captured Rihanna's moments after childbirth. In one image, she held RZA, now two years old, while wearing a pearl necklace. Another showed her cradling her youngest son, Riot Rose, now 19 months old, while sporting pink sunglasses.

"By far the most powerful thing I've ever done as a woman… my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay," she captioned the post.

Rihanna also joked about her hospital fashion choices, writing:

"And yes, I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses… don’t ask, a lot was happening."

As expected, fans flooded social media with reactions, praising her style even in the delivery room. One fan on X wrote:

"Pearls and sunglasses? Iconic as always."

Many admired her confidence, while others joked about her ability to make even childbirth look fashionable.

"How can she serve like that after literally giving BIRTH," another user commented.

"Only Rihanna could turn childbirth into a fashion statement 😂 buttt fr, this is the energy of a woman who knows her power, is unshaken, and doing things her way. ❤️ Happy International Women’s Day to all the queens out there!" a fan noted.

However, some fans took the opportunity to remind the Barbadian singer of their long wait for new music. Others focused on RZA's name, sparking speculation about its inspiration.

"She needs to give birth to a damn album," one user joked.

"RZA? Seriously….. the name really sound familiar hmmmm @sza," a fan tweeted.

"Pls don't tell me RZA is the government name of the kid," another fan asked.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's growing family

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been together since 2020 and have embraced parenthood with joy. The couple welcomed RZA in May 2022, followed by Riot Rose in August 2023. The singer first revealed her second pregnancy in February 2023 during her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance, as reported by People.

In a past interview with British Vogue, Rihanna described motherhood as "legendary" and shared how it completely transformed her life.

"It's everything. You really don't remember life before — that's the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far. Because it doesn’t matter," she said.

A$AP Rocky has also expressed his love for fatherhood. In a February 2024 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Rihanna praised Rocky as a dad, saying:

"The greatest thing is seeing him be a dad."

She humorously admitted feeling slightly jealous at times, joking:

"I’m annoyed because my sons sometimes just live for [their dad] more than they live for me. And I'm like, 'Did you know who cooked you? Do you know who pushed you out?' And they love him, but when I see it, oh, it’s the best."

While fans eagerly await her musical comeback, the Barbadian singer remains focused on motherhood and her business empire, including Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty. Her last album, ANTI, was released in 2016, and though she has hinted at new music, no official release date has been announced.

