A$AP Rocky's net worth explored amid his new position as Ray-Ban’s first Creative Director following gun assault trial

Rapper A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was recently named Ray-Ban’s first creative director. The announcement came just days after the Harlem-born artist was acquitted in his gun assault case involving former friend A$AP Relli on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

GQ cited a press release that said that the rapper will focus on the brand's music-centric subdivision, Ray-Ban Studios, helping shape its image and design. According to the release, Rocky's influence would include curating collections, store design, and campaign direction, among others. Under his leadership, the eyewear brand is set to roll out its Blacked Out Collection in April.

Quoting Rocky, the publication wrote that he has "always admired Ray-Ban's ability to stay true to its roots while constantly evolving."

"I’m excited to be part of the strong heritage and develop the next chapter for an iconic brand like Ray-Ban," he added.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, A$AP Rocky's fortune is an estimated $20 million as of February 20, 2025.

A$AP Rocky launched his talent collective, AWGE in 2024

A$AP Rocky began his rap career in 2007 with the Harlem-based hip-hop collective, the A$AP Mob. The group particularly featured rappers, record producers, music video directors, and fashion designers who had similar tastes in music, fashion, style, and art.

His early singles, Purple Swag, and Peso, helped him gain recognition in the industry along with several offers from record labels. In October 2011, he signed with Polo Grounds Music, a division of J Records, embarking on his solo career. When the label merged with RCA Music Group, he released music under the RCA banner.

A$AP Rocky's October 2011 mixtape Live. Love. A$AP earned him critical acclaim. In January 2013, the rapper dropped his debut studio album, Long. Live. A$AP. The project peaked at the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart and has since been certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

His subsequent albums, At.Long.Last.A$AP (2015) and Testing (2018), garnered similar commercial and critical acclaim. Over the years, he has collaborated with various artists, including the A$AP Mob, Tyler, the Creator, Drake, Kid Cudi, Frank Ocean, and Lana Del Ray.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, throughout his career, A$AP Rocky has frequently collaborated with big fashion brands like Guess, Under Armour, and Dior. Per the outlet, he has been a fixture at fashion weeks worldwide. Rocky's ensemble during his American Sabotage show at Paris Fashion Week in June 2024 included Ray-Bans.

In 2023, A$AP Rocky partnered with luxury label Bottega Veneta on a campaign based on paparazzi candids. He also partnered with Gucci and designed sneakers for Puma in collab with F1.

In 2022, he launched his own brand of whisky called Mercer + Prince. Back in 2013, he dropped A$AP-themed merchandise and went on to collaborate with high-profile fashion designer and close friend Raf Simons.

In 2024, he started his talent collective, AWGE, packed with artists from a wide collective of fields.

More on A$AP Rocky and Ray-Ban's partnership

Per GQ, the press release announcing Rocky's appointment as Ray-Ban's creative director included eight paparazzi photos taken during his recent trial. The photos showcased the rapper arriving at the courthouse wearing the brand's product offerings, like its wire-rimmed eyeglasses and classic Wayfarers. This was in addition to ensembles by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

According to an article by All Hip Hop, his first project, the Blacked Out Collection, will feature dark lenses and gold-plated detailing reflecting the rapper's signature look and Ray-Ban's bold designs.

A$AP Rocky is set to serve as a Met Gala co-chair on May 5, 2025, along with Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, Anna Wintour, and LeBron James (honorary chair).

