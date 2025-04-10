"SHE IS HERE TO SAVE POP MUSIC" — Fans react to Lorde teasing new music after wiping her social media accounts

On Wednesday, April 9, X page @PopCrave shared a recent TikTok video by Lorde, born Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor. In the clip, the Buzzcut Season singer was dressed in a white shirt and black denim pants with headphones over her ears, as she walked briskly through NYC's Washington Square Park, later breaking into a run.

In the background of the clip, a snippet of a new and unreleased Lorde track played, wherein she can be heard singing over a mid-tempo dance beat. The lyrics in the snippet were:

“Since I was 17, I gave you everything/ Now we wake from a dream, well baby, what was that?/ What was that?"

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 1.5 million views, 40K likes, and 8.5K retweets. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"SHE IS HERE TO SAVE POP MUSIC."

Some netizens seemingly joked about nobody recognizing the Fallen Fruit singer as she walked around New York City.

"She just be walking around nyc and nobody be noticing lol" - commented an X user.

"Lorde it's not 2016 sweetie xx," added another.

"Not her reheating melodrama nachos," wrote one netizen.

Meanwhile, others pointed out that the 28-year-old had wiped out all the content of her social media accounts, speculating that her upcoming project was going to be "legendary."

"She wiped her social media... We're about to get something legendary," posted a user.

"The production im gagging," replied another.

"YESSSSS MOTHER IS BACK," added a fan.

"This is gonna be good af," commented a netizen.

The Sober singer's Instagram handle is wiped clean, with her display picture changed to that of a water bottle.

Lorde released her last album almost four years ago

The snippet of Lorde's new music comes almost four years after her last studio album, Solar Power (2021), was released. The psychedelic pop record, which contained hits like Mood Ring and Stoned at the Nail Salon, peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The Hold No Grudge singer has been hinting at new music since last year, as per Billboard on April 9. In July 2024, she shared a 2-second-long snippet of an unreleased song on Instagram, where she bopped her head to a techno-inspired beat. The singer captioned the post, "Will be back in touch."

A month later, producer Jim-E Stack posted a picture of the 28-year-old focused on something on her laptop while sitting on a chair in a recording studio, suggesting that the two were working together.

Despite the subtle hints, the Green Light singer hasn't made any official announcement about her upcoming project yet, nor clarified if it's an album or a single. While the title and release date of her upcoming music are yet to be revealed, the star's fans already have their hopes up for her return to music after an almost 4-year-long hiatus.

Lorde has released three studio albums to date, with her Solar Power preceded by Melodrama in 2017 and Pure Heroine in 2013.

