What happened between Lorde and Selena Gomez? Controversy over Come & Get It song explored

Selena Gomez made her debut as a singer and actress with Disney Channel. She made her official debut with her band Selena Gomez and The Scene and released their first album, Kiss and Tell in 2009.

The group released two more albums, A Year Without Rain and When The Sun Goes Down before Gomez decided to work as a solo artist. Come & Get It is the debut solo single for the studio album, Stars Dance, released in 2013.

The song also marked her first entry into the Billboard Top 100 chart. Amid the success of Come & Get It, pop singer, Lorde called out the song's lyrics for its portrayal of women.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in September 2013, Lorde revealed that she's a "feminist" and that she doesn't appreciate the theme of Selena Gomez's hit single. Selena Gomez also opened up about Lorde's critique of her song and defended it.

What Lorde said about Selena Gomez's Come And Get It?

Gomez performs Come and Get It at the KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2013. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

Lorde's musical journey began at 16 when she released, Royals, which went on to win two Grammys in 2013.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Lorde revealed that she loves "pop music on a sonic level". But she critiqued Selena Gomez's song and reported:

"I'm a feminist and the theme of her song ('Come & Get It') is, 'When you're ready come and get it from me.' I'm sick of women being portrayed this way."

In a later interview with MTV, Lorde held her position and noted that "haters" are a part of the "funny culture". She added:

"If you have an opinion about something in music which isn't 100-percent good, you're a hater, even if you have perfectly reasonable grounds for that critique."

Gomez responded to Lorde's critique in a radio interview on Hot 99.5:

"I appreciate everybody's opinion, especially because I've covered her music lots of times. But I think at the same time, that feminism and that specific thing is very sensitive."

She continued:

"Because in my opinion it's not feminism if you're tearing down another artist."

Gomez added that she recognizes Lorde's "talent" and disclosed that she doesn't take the comments to heart. However, Gomez reportedly stopped covering Lorde's Royals on her Stars Dance tour and replaced it with Katy Perry's Roar, per Hollywood Life.

In an interview with Seventeen, Gomez also spoke highly of Lorde and reported that she was "up-and-coming and making a difference." Gomez added that although Lorde doesn't "like" her and noted that she will "support" Lorde.

The Wizards Of Waverly Place alum revealed that the past year had made her "powerful" and reported:

"Then I turned 20, went through a really bad breakup, and realized I needed to have Come & Get It be amazing. I wanted it all to be me. I'm glad it's taken me this long to get where I am because now I am ready for it."

A year later, Selena Gomez and Lorde were spotted together with their mutual friend Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards. While it's unclear if Lorde and Selena Gomez are friends, Gomez wanted to "support" Lorde's musical journey and was not bitter about her critique.

