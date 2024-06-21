Is Selena Gomez still friends with the cast of Wizards of Waverly Place?

Selena Gomez has been in the acting industry for more than two decades, but her role as a Disney 'witch' has been immortalized by the Wizards of Waverly Place. The singer and actress rose to fame as a teen icon for her role as Alex Russo in the Emmy award winning children's show. The Love On singer was just 15 when she landed leading role in the show, which aired from 2007 to 2012.

The show revolved around the life of Russo family that included Justin (David Henrie) and Max Russo (Jake T. Austin), Alex's siblings. The cast also included, Jennifer Stone as Harper Finkle, Alex's BFF, and Theresa (Maria Canals-Barrera) and (Jerry) David DeLuise as the Russo parents.

Years, after the show aired, Selena Gomez revealed on The Wizardspod podcast that she loves her cast members and remains friends with them and the reason why she couldn't stay in touch with them after the show.

The 2008 ALMA Awards. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Why Selena Gomez could not stay in touch with her co-stars from Wizards of Waverly Place?

Selena Gomez reunited with her co-stars, Jennifer Stone and David DeLuise on their podcast, The Wizardspod. In a very candid conversation with her on-screen BFF and father, Gomez opened about why their friendship fizzled out after the show ended.

Selena Gomez noted that not staying in touch with the cast has been her biggest mistake and regret. The Only Murders In The Building actress explained that she was "ashamed" of the decisions she made:

"I didn't want you guys to see me in the state that I was in, because A, you would have told me the truth, which terrifies me, and B, I didn't want to let you down."

Hearing this, David teared up and responded:

"That's really sweet, and thank you for saying that," he said. "Obviously I miss you."

As for Jennifer, she disclosed that she often thought about why the friendship died down and appreciated Selena Gomez for opening up about the past. She said:

"I appreciate you saying that too, because to be perfectly blunt, there has been times where I'm like, ‘Did we stop being friends because I didn't tell her what she wanted to hear?"

She added:

"You know what I mean? So, I appreciate you being that honest."

David also mentioned that even when they are not blood-related, they became "a family" during the show. Jennifer also reiterated that they still love Selena and are happy for what she has been able to achieve.

More recently, Selena Gomez was spotted with her Wizards' family, and it was confirmed that the show is coming back in a new form. While Gomez will not return to act in the show, she and David Henrie will be the executive producers.

Henrie will re-appear in the show as Justin Russo who has abandoned his powers to live a magic-free life. He took to Instagram to show glimpses of his new 'family' in Wizards: Beyond Waverly Place.

While Selena Gomez could not stay in touch with her cast from Wizards of Waverly Place, they continue to have a strong and affectionate bond.

While the release dates of the sequel have not been revealed, Gomez and David Henrie have been sharing glimpses of cast on their Instagram. Gomez is also expected to make a guest appearance, per Variety.