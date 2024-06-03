5 most watched Selena Gomez music videos on YouTube

Selena Gomez is the most followed musician and actress with 427 Million followers on Instagram, and many of her songs also have been Billboard chart toppers. Gomez released her first album with The Scene in 2009, called Stars Dance.

The singer has been unstoppable since then and along with juggling an acting career, she continues to release singles. Her most recent song, Single Soon was released in Feb, 2024 and has crossed 17 million views on Youtube.

Gomez has also expanded her creative horizons, by releasing a song exlusively sung in Spanish, Revelación. Celebrating Gomez's success, we have ranked her five songs with the most views on Youtube.

2022 AFI Fest - "Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me" Opening Night World Premiere. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Five chart-topping Selena Gomez songs with the most views on Youtube

The music industry is competitive, even when it comes to Youtube views, but Gomez has not been far behind in this competition. From releasing singles to collaborating with artists like, Black Pink, Cardi B, Charlie Puth and many more, Selena Gomez has soared high.

Trending

#1 We Don't Talk Anymore

We Don't Talk Anymore has been sung by Charlie Puth and features locals by Selena Gomez.

This most-viewed song featuring Gomez has more than three billion views. The song was released on May 24, 2016 and is the third song from Puth's debut album, Nine Track Mind. The singers performed the song live for the first time at Gomez's Revival tour, in July.

#2 Taki Taki

Taki Taki is the second most-viewed song featuring Gomez. The single by DJ Snake also features vocals by Cardi B and Ozuna. Sung in English and Spanish, the song has over 2.5 billion views on Youtube.

It also marks Gomez's only single sung by her in Spanish with the most views on Youtube.

#3 Ice Cream

Doused in the shades of pastels and a collaboration with Black Pink was a dream come true for Selenators. The song has over 900 million views on Youtube and was also featured on the top 20 of Billboard's Hot Hundred in 2020.

#4 Calm Down

Calm Down is a song by Nigerian singer, Rema and was released on Feb 11, 2022.

A remix of the song featuring Selena Gomez was released in August, 2022. The song became an instant hit and a chartopper and also went to win the Guinness World Records for the first No.1 hit on the official MENA (Middle East and North Africa) chart. The song has more than 800 million views on Youtube.

#5 The Heart Wants What It Wants

Perhaps the oldest song on the list, The Heart Wants What It Wants was released in 2014.

The song has more than 800 million views on Youtube and is the lead single from Selena's compilation album, For You. Even after a decade, viewers continue to go back to watch the music video.

Is Selena Gomez going to release a new album?

Is a new album in the making?. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for WE Day)

After the release of her latest singles, Love On and Single Soon in early 2024, it's not a surprise that more music in store for Selenators. The singer told Vanity Fair in Feb that her new album will be

“really powerful, strong, very pop.”

According to Capital FM, she added that the new record will have a unique theme. She said:

“The theme generally is freedom — freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness."

Selena Gomez has amassed popularity since her Disney days and has come a long way in showbiz.

Apart from her acting and producing stints, Gomez has been awarded over the years for her music. Gomez also has around 48 Million followers on Spotify, making her one of the most listened to artist across the globe.