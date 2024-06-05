"I don’t get it" — Lorde's post of spitting from balcony after social media hiatus leaves fans confused

New Zealand singer Lorde's new Instagram post on June 5, 2024, left fans confused, with some speculating whether the songstress was teasing her fourth studio album, nicknamed L4. The Kiwi singer's last album, Solar Power, was released on August 20, 2021.

The singer returned to social media after a two-year hiatus in August 2023, when she posted mermaid-esque bikini photos of herself while on tour in Norway.

Since then, the singer has sporadically posted on social media, the latest of which was a series of photos that seemingly followed a spit theme. The post's caption read:

"Use the existing tools wherever possible. If the tools do not exist you are spiritually obliged to create them."

In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a black dress while looking over a balcony. In the second shot, the singer can be seen spitting from the balcony, followed by her holding a round white pill with the word "spit" on it.

The following photos show an ashtray with jewelry, a monochrome image of Lorde with wet hair, and another picture of her in the black dress showing her bare shoulders. This is currently the only post on Lorde's Instagram page.

The comments section of the post, which had over 339K likes at the time of this article, was filled with fans speculating about the pictures and their significance.

Some were confused by the string of images, commenting that they didn't understand what the singer was trying to convey via her post.

Fans react to Lorde's new Instagram post (Comment via @albertcho/Instagram)

"is she spitting in the second pic or is that part of the curtain behind her," one fan commented.

"okay but what does this mean and if it means new music WHEN LORDE WHEN," another added.

"WHAT DOES IR MEAN SHOW IT TO ME RACHEL," said another fan.

Some fans were excited about the likelihood of a new album, wondering if L4 could be a double album.

"ITS OFFICIAL LORDE GONNA DROP A DOUBLE ÁLBUM TOMORROW," one fan speculated.

"L4 IS A DOUBLE ALBUM CONFIRMED GUYS," another added.

Lorde took a hiatus from social media in 2021

In an interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show in August 2021, the singer revealed that she quit social media for her mental health. She called the decision "horribly difficult," adding:

"I did it because I felt like my brain wasn't working very well anymore. It was horribly difficult, the hardest thing I've ever done. It's still horribly difficult every day. It would be like stopping eating sugar for me like I still eat tons of sugar. And if I don't have sugar, I feel insane."

She also elaborated that she felt disconnected and crabby during the first few days of being social media-free. The singer deleted Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, explaining that her assistant had all her passwords.

According to People Magazine, she even found a way to block search engines from her phone, preferring to Google things from a laptop or desktop at home. Lorde also added that she avoided reading articles and stories about herself.

Elsewhere, the singer spoke about her experience on TikTok in 2020. In an episode of the Smallzy's Surgery podcast in 2021, she claimed she could feel her brain degrading while using TikTok.

"I may be the only millennial without TikTok. I genuinely don’t have a Finsta, I don’t stalk anyone. My thing with it all is that it is so cool and amazing and creative but I can feel my brain degrading when I use it. I downloaded it for one day in 2020. [Coming off it] is really the best, best drugs you could ever do. It’s insane, It’s so powerful, delicious and exciting,” she said.

Lorde's Instagram page had over 10.9 million followers at the time of writing this article.