"You wanna be Nicki so bad" — Internet reacts to Cardi B's green velvet Burberry suit on the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet

Cardi B walked the 2025 Met Gala carpet in a velvet green Burberry suit to pay homage to this year's theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The annual couture fundraising event was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 5, 2025, to welcome the Met's spring 2025 exhibition that inspired the theme.

Ahead of the event, Cardi B was shielded by Burberry umbrellas as she was spotted leaving her hotel. During the Met Gala's carpet, the rapper unveiled her forest green outfit, perfectly fitted to match the dress code "Tailored for You." She wore a lighter green undershirt beneath the suit, with the ruffles from the low neckline fanning out over her chest.

Cardi B's Burberry ensemble was paired with matching green eyeshadow, a pear-shaped diamond pendant and matching earrings. Her hair was styled into a voluminous bob that ended just above her shoulder.

Cardi B's 2025 Met Gala look received mixed responses. One user accused her of trying to channel her rival, Nicki Minaj, with her Burberry outfit. For context, Minaj had worn a Burberry outfit at the 2022 Met Gala.

"You wanna be Nicki so bad like gurl."

Several netizens were seemingly disappointed with Cardi B's outfit for this year's event.

"I love Cardi B and always expect her to serve iconic, unforgettable fashion, but this? This was a theatrical velvet fever dream gone wrong. Where’s the drama, the edge, the Cardi-level slay we live for? I wanted to be gagged… but instead I blinked twice and moved on," one person posted.

"You know you dead wrong for coming out the house like that… #hota**mess," another person added.

"Looking like my grammas sitting room couch," someone else commented.

"You look like you been rolling around on cut grass," another user posted.

However, others claimed the rapper "ate" the look, adding that she has consistently created memorable looks for all her Met Gala appearances.

"Not particularly into Cardis music but I think she looks beautiful and fly tonight I give props where they’re due so congratulations to you," one person commented.

"Cardi, you ate this look down! get into it omg," another user added.

"One thing abt cardi b is that she will NEVA miss at the met. This is breathtaking," someone else wrote.

"Cardi doesn’t have a single bad red carpet look!" another fan exclaimed.

Cardi B wants her Met Gala looks to "Be iconic"

Cardi B made her Met Gala debut in 2018, walking down the carpet while pregnant in a Moschino ensemble that matched that year's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." This year will mark Cardi B's sixth appearance at the fundraising fashion event.

During an interview with Hollywood Reporter ahead of the 2024 Met Gala, the rapper revealed that her strategy for every Met Gala is to "be iconic" and create a memorable look. She added that she and her stylist, Kollin Carter, are always "thinking ahead" for every look, admitting that the whole endeavor is "nerve-racking."

“We’re always thinking ahead. I feel like the Met Gala is almost like going to the Grammys. It’s very nerve-racking, and even though we make it look so easy, we really be so nervous,” the rapper said.

“We always try to make sure that everything goes right, that everything be iconic. We want everything to be iconic. I know people sometimes be like, ‘Oh, it’s not about who is there and who is not,’ but it’s like, no, you need to remember us forever.”

The 2024 Met Gala's theme was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," with the dress code “The Garden of Time.” The Bodak Yellow rapper donned an off-shoulder black gown accented by a ruffled tulle train that fanned around her. Designed by Windowsen, the outfit was paired with a black headpiece, emerald necklace, and earrings.

Updates on Cardi B's upcoming album

In other news, Cardi B's upcoming sophomore album has reportedly been delayed due to pending verses from featured artists. During a recent Instagram Live session last week, the rapper said:

“I really need these f**king features. I’m not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. But it’s like come on now, I need that. I need that right now. Y’all don’t want to miss this opportunity. I’ll sing this s**t myself. But I really need y’all and I need y’all to hurry up and I love y’all. I feel like nobody want to miss being on this album.”

The rapper had previously teased "surprising" features on the project during an X Spaces conversation in April, though she did not mention any names. The untitled album, which does not have a release date as of this article, will follow her 2018 debut LP, Invasion of Privacy.

