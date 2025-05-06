"Most perfect outfit"– Fans applaud BLACKPINK's Jennie for staying on-theme with Chanel ensemble at Met Gala 2025

On May 6, 2025, fans of BLACKPINK Jennie took to social media to praise her look at the annual fashion event. The Met Gala returned to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, celebrating this year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The event is held annually on the first Monday of May, drawing attention from the global fashion and entertainment industries. This year’s dress code was “Tailored for You.”
Jennie made her third consecutive appearance at the gala and represented Chanel as one of the brand’s global ambassadors. She wore a custom black tuxedo-inspired gown, complete with pearl accents, a white camellia detail, and a matching two-tone boater hat. Her hair was styled as a bow under the hat.
Her look drew inspiration from Chanel’s 1920s and 1930s collections. It aligned with the theme’s emphasis on tailoring and history. On the red carpet, Jennie explained that the outfit was the result of research and close collaboration with the Chanel team. According to Vogue, she said,
"Everything was inspired by the ’20s and the ’30s of the Coco Chanel runways. I just feel so good with the hat and everything! It was wonderful working with the Chanel team because coming from Coco Chanel’s legacy and history, it had everything to do with what we wanted to represent."
The outfit was well-received on social media. Many commented on how it stayed true to the event’s theme while reflecting the rapper's style. An X user, @_fernfernfern, wrote,
"genuinely the most perfect outfit I’ve ever seen on anyone ever wow."
Her approach to the theme was noted for blending traditional tailoring with the recognizable identity of the Chanel house.
"on theme, body tea, face card ERTHANG," an X user remarked.
"graduated with honors from the university of servington," a netizen commented.
"the face card, the makeup, the vibe, OUTFITS, the hairdooo. EVERYTHING'S PERFECT," a fan mentioned.
"she understood the assignment," another person added.
Fans also called her the best-dressed among all BLACKPINK members at the Met Gala.
"The best look any of the members from BP have worn thus far at The Met," a fan commented.
"jennie is the only blackpink member who truly nailed the theme and one of the best of the night," an X user remarked.
"this is the best someone has ever looked in chanel," a netizen added.
Other K-pop attendees, BLACKPINK’s group updates, and Jennie’s recent updates
This year’s Met Gala also featured appearances from other K-pop celebrities. BLACKPINK members Lisa and Rosé attended alongside Jennie. Each showcased distinct interpretations of the dress code. Lisa wore a Louis Vuitton look featuring lace and structured layers, while Rosé opted for a Saint Laurent tuxedo ensemble with bold accessories.
SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups also made his Met Gala debut in a modern BOSS suit. This marked another step in the growing global presence of K-pop at major fashion events.
Outside the red carpet, Jennie has recently been active with solo projects. She performed at Coachella in April and released her solo album Ruby earlier this year. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is preparing for a new world tour scheduled to begin in July.
Each member has spent the past year focusing on individual ventures, but the group is expected to return with new music and performances in the coming months. Jisoo, the only member absent from this year’s gala, is currently finishing work on her upcoming Netflix drama Boyfriend on Demand.
As the Met Gala continues to grow more inclusive of international artists, appearances from stars like Jennie and other K-pop idols reflect a broader shift in how global talent contributes to both fashion and entertainment.