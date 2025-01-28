“Jennie knew she had to deliver”— Fans in a frenzy over BLACKPINK member’s outfit and “waist chain” moment at the Chanel SS25 couture show

BLACKPINK’s Jennie attended the "Chanel Haute Couture Show 2025" on January 28, stunning everyone with her visuals and style. Her arrival immediately drew attention, with numerous media outlets sharing videos and photos of her entrance. As a global ambassador for Chanel, her presence was both anticipated and celebrated.

Jennie wore a fur ensemble paired with a waist chain, a choice that turned heads and quickly became the talk of the event. Admirers took to social media to praise her commanding presence, remarking on how she consistently delivers signature fashion moments.

"SHE'S SO PRETTY," a fan exclaimed.

"She is a Goddesss," a fan commented.

"She always slays the red carpet," a fan stated.

"Stunning is an understatement," a fan claimed.

"FACE CARD FACE BANK FACE ECONOMY," a fan coined.

"A vibe only Jennie can serve," another fan said.

BLACKPINK's Jennie makes heads turn at Chanel's recent event

Jennie of BLACKPINK was first announced as a Chanel Beauté in 2017 and then went on to become an official ambassador of the brand in 2019. This role has earned her the nickname "Human Chanel" among fans and the fashion community. The Human Chanel title helps raise brand awareness and drive sales for the luxury French brand.

Her ambassadorship has been marked by regular appearances at Chanel's major events, including Paris Fashion Week and exclusive collection launches. She has graced the front row of Chanel’s runway shows and played a key role in promoting the brand’s ready-to-wear collections, accessories, and beauty lines.

Hence, Jennie’s most recent appearance for Chanel came during its first Haute Couture Show of 2025. The Chanel Haute Couture Show is a biannual fashion event where the brand unveils its latest haute couture collection. These shows are part of Paris Haute Couture Week, held in January for the Spring/Summer collections and in July for the Fall/Winter collections.

During her appearance, she donned an all-black ensemble featuring trousers, a short crop top, and a cape made of heavy fur and mesh fabric that flowed down to her heels.

Adding to the look, she wore a loosely tied mesh black cloth around her neck resembling a tie. The standout element of her outfit was a waist chain that fans couldn’t stop talking about, praising how it perfectly complemented her overall look. Her hair was styled in a messy bun style, with soft fringes falling delicately over her face.

The BLACKPINK star was also photographed with Kylie Jenner, another Chanel ambassador and global celebrity, creating a memorable moment for fans.

Just days earlier, on January 25, 2025, Jennie surprised fans with the release of a new song, Zen. Reportedly part of her highly anticipated debut solo album, Ruby, set to release on March 7, 2025, the announcement has fueled excitement among her followers. She also revealed plans for her first solo concert tour, "The Ruby Experience," which kicks off in Los Angeles on March 6, 2025, giving fans plenty to look forward to.

