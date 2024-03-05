On March 5, 2024, BLACKPINK's Jennie stole the spotlight at the Chanel Fall-Winter 2024/25 Ready-to-Wear show. The Solo singer mesmerized attendees with her impeccable fashion sense on the final day of Paris Fashion Week 2024, leaving the internet buzzing with excitement.

Chanel's dynamic collaboration with Jennie began in March 2019, when she was officially announced as their global brand ambassador. Since then, their partnership has thrived, with the K-pop sensation becoming the face of the Coco Crush jewelry line in 2021.

As she arrived at the venue, the Parisian crowd erupted in excitement, greeted by Jennie's graceful presence as she elegantly waved to her fans. Her appearance at the event garnered a lot of compliments on social media. One X user, reacting to the surfaced video of her, wrote, "ALL EYES ON HER."

Fans left in awe as Jennie graced the Chanel Show at Paris Fashion Week

The BLACKPINK rapper's attendance at the Chanel Fall-Winter 2024/25 Ready-to-Wear show highlights her ongoing influence as a prominent figure in the fashion scene. Through her distinctive fashion choices and thoughtful accessorizing, she consistently attracts attention and resonates with audiences.

Jennie stunned in a ballet-inspired short tulle black dress from the brand's The Button Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture collection, earning her the title of "Human Chanel" among fans. Her ensemble exuded elegance and sophistication, complemented by long fingerless gloves and dramatic over-the-knee boots that accentuated her unique artistic identity.

Accessorizing with a statement gold insignia necklace and opting for light makeup, Jennie showcased her mastery in making heads turn. Despite fashion being the main character of the day, it was the Solo hitmaker's sublime makeup look that won over the crowd.

Fans who could not see her in person at the show took to social media to compliment the idol.

The You & Me singer's Fashion Week look reflected minimalism at its fashionable best, a testament to the brand's quintessential identity. Her choice of accessories, particularly the statement gold insignia necklace, underscored her allegiance to Coco Chanel's French fashion house.

Notably, Jennie wasn't the sole BLACKPINK member making waves on the global fashion stage during this year's Paris Fashion Week. Her bandmates, Jisoo and Rosé, represented Dior and Yves Saint Laurent, respectively, adding to the group's impactful presence in the fashion world.

In recent news, the rapper has become the muse for the French luxury fashion house in the latest global campaign for a timepiece, Premiere Edition Originale. She joined her co-star and friend, Lily-Rose Depp, who had been fronting the campaign since September 2023. The duo worked together in the HBO series The Idol.

Beyond the runway, the CEO of ODD ATELIER also made headlines for teasing her upcoming collaboration single, Slow Motion, with American rapper Matt Champion.