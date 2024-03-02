"Treating her like a queen": Fans react as BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s latest global campaign for Chanel luxury watches reportedly filmed at The Ritz Paris

On March 1, 2024, BLACKPINK's Jennie was revealed as the muse for the latest global campaign for Chanel luxury watches, Premiere Edition Originale. She joined French-American actress Lily-Rose Depp, who has been fronting the Maison's campaign since September last year.

Jennie flaunted the timepiece from the French luxury fashion house in the released pictorials and videos of the global campaign, where she posed for photos in a tub and bed while keeping track of time with a Premiere Edition Originale.

As the content related to the latest global campaign circulated online, eagle-eyed fans discovered that Jennie had reportedly filmed it at the The Ritz Paris. As fans dug deeper, they came across the importance of The Ritz Paris, which is considered the Maison's second home. Naturally, one user tweeted:

"She deserves it": Fans are proud of BLACKPINK's Jennie for being a successful ambassador

An X user, @maibogs, shared on their social media account about the filming set of BLACKPINK's Jennie's global campaign for the Maison. They reportedly stated that she had filmed the content at one of the world's most prominent and luxurious hotels, The Ritz Paris. It is located in central Paris and overlooks the Place Vendome.

According to the marketing organization, the Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd. (LHW), the Ritz Paris was ranked among the seven Parisian palaces. It is also considered one of the oldest Ritz hotels to be in operation since June 1, 1898.

The founder of Maison, Coco Chanel, once stated that the Ritz was her home, as per the outlet The Good Life France. In 1937, she moved to suite No.302 of the Ritz Paris and remained there till her demise.

Following her demise, the room was renamed the Coco Chanel Suite. It was further transformed by talented designer Karl Lagerfeld and moved down a floor with a new suite, No. 202 after the hotel underwent extensive renovation.

According to the user, the idol reportedly concluded her filming in the newly designed Suite No. 202 using the bathtub, sofa, and bed designed by Karl Lagerfeld. As a result, fans believed the brand had provided the singer with Coco Chanel's second home for the filming.

Soon, the post circulated on social media, which garnered the fandom's attention. They expressed pride and stated that Jennie's influence and worldwide popularity compelled the brand to treat her like a queen. Many fans also referred to Jennie as a Human Chanel.

Fans were also looking forward to the new campaign as BLACKPINK member and Lily-Rose Depp had previously worked together in the HBO series The Idol. They are also known to share a cordial friendship.

BLACKPINK member is currently appearing in the Korean variety program Apartment 404. Episode 3 is slated to premiere on March 8, 2024.