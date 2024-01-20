“Gotpink interaction I never thought I needed”: BLACKPINK’s Jennie helping GOT7’s Yugyeom to get noticed at the WOODZ concert has fans swooning

On January 19, 2024, BLACKPINK's Jennie went viral on social media for her interesting interaction with GOT7's Yugyeom at the WOODZ concert held at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul.

Recently, EDAM Entertainment announced that WOODZ will be holding the final concert of his world tour, OO-LI, at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium. He is reportedly gearing up for his mandatory military service afterward.

Both BLACKPINK's Jennie and GOT7's Yugyeom, who friends with WOODZ attended his concert. However, one clip that has gained traction from the event is that of Jennie helping Yugyeom get noticed at WOODZ's concert.

Fans could not stop swooning over it, and one user tweeted:

Fans can't get enough of the interaction between BLACKPINK's Jennie and GOT7's Yugyeom's

During the final concert of the OO-LI world tour, WOODZ showcased his new dance challenge to the fans present at the venue. Subsequently, he invited fans to come up and try the challenge in front of everyone.

WOODZ then called out to the Solo singer, who was seen smiling in a black outfit and sunglasses. However, she looked back and noticed that GOT7's Yugyeom was trying to get WOODZ's attention. She then pointed at him, thus turning the attention his way.

WOODZ eventually selected Yugyeom to showcase his new dance challenge, and the GOT7 member seized the opportunity. Donning a casual brown shirt, he nailed the choreography, receiving cheers from the crowd.

Soon, the interaction between the BLACKPINK member and GOT7's Yugyeom went viral on social media, with fans unable to stop swooning over it.

The BLACKPINK member recently launched her record label named ODDATELIER.

Meanwhile, WOODZ is set to enlist for his mandatory military service on January 22, 2024.