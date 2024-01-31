"I think this will be a nice gift to fans": BLACKPINK'S Jennie shares the reasons behind joining Apartment 404 cast

On January 31, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Star News interviewed BLACKPINK's Jennie, who discussed her reasons for joining the cast of Apartment 404 and other aspects related to the show. While talking to the outlet, she revealed the reason she joined the cast, explaining, as translated by Soompi:

"I normally liked investigative stories, and I decided to star [on the show] after hearing that cast and staff members I like will be working together. Since this is my first variety show in a while, I think this will be a nice gift to fans."

According to MyDramaList, the official synopsis for the show is as follows:

"Six residents try to uncover unprecedented incidents and mysteries in apartments in South Korea in this true-story mystery variety show that transcends time and space! Each episode will be based on real events and have a unique setting in a different period and location, stimulating viewers’ investigative skills and memories of each era."

Naturally, fans are eager to see the K-pop icon star on a variety show and reveal the fun side of her personality to viewers.

Jennie talks about her reunion with Yoo Jae-suk, and how the Apartment 404 team looked after her

BLACKPINK's Jennie shared insights about working with Yoo Jae-suk again after collaborating with him in Village Survival, the Eight. She expressed how she missed him and spoke about the enjoyable moments they shared. While working with him again on Apartment 404, the idol was apparently glad that things remained the same. As translated by Soompi, she said:

"I missed those days because I remember filming really enjoyably then. I was really nervous, but he took such good care of me that I was able to film enjoyably."

Jennie further reminisced about her first day of filming and how memorable it was for her. She stated that the cast members took great care of her, making her feel comfortable. Jennie also shared that the members developed a group spirit, since they were working together to solve a case and grew closer.

The BLACKPINK member further talked about the essence of the show, where the stories are based on real-life incidents and how she became involved to the extent that she forgot about filming. Jennie then requested fans to enjoy the show, as each cast member has their own personality and observed how they solved each case after careful analysis.

She stated, as translated by Soompi:

"I like the investigative genre, but since ‘Apartment 404’ is based on real stories, I felt like I really became a part of that case. I forgot we were filming, and I became immersed in the moment. I hope viewers will be immersed like we were."

In other news, the BLACKPINK member recently established her own label named ODDATELIER and confirmed the position of CEO. She will be releasing new solo songs, albums, and other individual projects through her agency.