"Her biggest fanboy": Fans gush as The Thai Superstar Metawin expresses his desire to work with BLACKPINK’s Jennie

On November 10, 2023, Thai superstar Metawin appeared on Flex Talk for an interview, promoting his new single Mai Dai Tun Dai Bok Ther with its English name being TOO LATE. During the interview, he elaborated on the meaning of the lyrics and other aspects of the song.

Metawin also shared his aspirations to collaborate with two artists in the future namely BLACKPINK's Jennie and Justin Bieber.

The Thai superstar released the song TOO LATE on November 7, 2023, on the official channel of the record label RISER MUSIC. Fans praised the singer-actor for his new hit.

Shortly after, a video discussing his desire to work with BLACKPINK's Jennie became viral on social media.

Fans expressed their excitement highlighting Metawin as one of the most loyal fanboys of Jennie. They continued to post about their elation regarding his mention of the BLACKPINK member.

Expand Tweet

"Metawin wants to dance with Jennie': Fans want the duo to collaborate in future

Expand Tweet

As the interviewer on Flex Talk questioned Thai actor Metawin about his desire to portray other characters now that he has become a full-fledged artist, he replied that there are two prominent personalities on his wishlist, and he hopes to get a chance to work with them. The conversation is translated by the X user Maryxnongwin on social media.

"Host: Besides ‘The Toys,’ now that you are a full-fledged artist, is there anyone else on your wishlist whom you’d like to work with?"

"Metawin: There are 2 artists on my wishlist that I must get a chance to work with them i.e Justin Bieber and Jennie BlackPink"

"Host: I love your answers. I mean I like when you said “I must get a chance to work with them”

"Win: I have to set a ‘goal’ so I know what I have to do to get to that direction and my goal is very vivid."

"Host: Why couldn’t it happen, you are also “globally famous”. So what style of song you wanna collaborate with Jennie?"

"Win: If I get to work with her, I would dance in a MV"

"Host: I know you like to listen to music and also like to get involved in its process, so I want to test how much you know about other artists. I will say name of an artist, then you reply with either the name of their song or part of its lyrics. There are 10 of them. Ready?"

Later, she called out Jennie's name and asked Metawin to name one of her songs, to which he replied, You & Me, recently released by the BLACKPINK member. As the conversation went viral, fans expressed their wishes for a future collaboration, stating it would be great if both could appear in a music video together and collaborate on a song. Others demanded them to act together in a series by HBO.

Check out how fans are reacting as the Thai superstar expresses his desire to work with BLACKPINK member Jennie.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In other updates, BLACKPINK's Jennie reportedly purchased a luxury apartment worth $3.76 million in cash and released her solo single You & Me. Metawin is famous for his dramas, including Enigma, Beauty Newbie, Good Old Days, F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers, and others.

Fans are eagerly waiting for their future collaborations.