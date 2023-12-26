"We need him back!": Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jennie's former bodyguard follows her new label, OA's Instagram page despite not working for her

On December 26, X user @jenniekimcl shared that BLACKPINK's Jennie's former bodyguard is now following her new label, ODDATELIER's (OA) official Instagram account. The news made fans ecstatic, especially since the bodyguard is currently not working with the You & Me singer.

The idol's former bodyguard's following list on Instagram includes the BLACKPINK member's new agency, ODDATELIER. Fans were proud when they discovered the same and took to social media platforms like Twitter to react to the news. They also expressed that they wanted the bodyguard to work with the Solo singer again.

Expand Tweet

"I miss him": Fans want BLACKPINK's Jennie to re-hire her former bodyguard

On December 24, 2023, BLACKPINK's member officially announced her own label, ODDATELIER, expressing her intention to create an agency filled with creative talent. She stated:

"I’m so thankful for all the love I’ve received. I’m also about what’s to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA. Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and of course BLACKPINK."

She continued:

"OA, which stands for ODD ATELIER, is a space that aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected."

When fans discovered that her former bodyguard started following her label's official Instagram page, they were over the moon and expressed how much they missed him.

They reminisced about the times when he used to accompany the BLACKPINK member everywhere, protecting her and carrying her belongings. Netizens took to the comments section of @jenniekimcl's tweet and hoped that he would be hired for her new record label.

They believed he was one of the best bodyguards for the BLACKPINK member and were over the moon that he followed the idol's new agency's account despite not currently working for her.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The idol's former bodyguard also shared happy birthday posts for Jennie, Jisoo, and other group members on Instagram. Additionally, he shared Jennie's poster for her single Solo, emphasizing his continued support for her.

As the BLACKPINK member announced her solo endeavor with her new label, fans expressed pride and anticipation for new projects related to her agency. They are now eager to see how she will execute her plans for her agency and what kind of new talent she will recruit.

In recent updates, the BLACKPINK member recently renewed her exclusive group contract with YG Entertainment, which had expired in August 2023.