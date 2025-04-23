Who is the richest BLACKPINK member as of 2025? Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, & Jisoo's net worth explored

Lisa of BLACKPINK has officially been named the richest member of her group, according to a recent update by Celebrity Net Worth. Her net worth is currently estimated at $40 million. In comparison, the other three BLACKPINK members have an estimated net worth of around $30 million each.

This list was last updated in February 2025. Many fans believe it’s the first major update in five years. With Lisa now revealed as the wealthiest in the group, attention has once again turned to her luxurious possessions and high-earning ventures.

Fans are now revisiting what assets she owns, which recent projects brought in the most income, and what upcoming ventures could further boost her already impressive net worth.

BLACKPINK's Lisa's net worth explored

Lalisa Manobal, better known as BLACKPINK’s Lisa, has earned the majority of her wealth through her career with the group. However, since BLACKPINK began focusing on solo ventures, her projects have significantly boosted her earnings.

One of her most notable recent achievements is her role in the hit Western series White Lotus. According to London Theatre News, lead actors in HBO series typically earn between $100,000 to $500,000 per episode. Given Lisa’s global influence and established reputation, fans speculate that her per-episode earnings may be even higher.

After parting ways with YG Entertainment in 2023, she founded her entertainment label, LLOUD, taking on the role of CEO. Under her leadership, the label has partnered with various artists and launched new creative projects, further diversifying her portfolio.

In terms of real estate, she purchased a luxurious two-story home with a basement in Seongbuk-dong—one of Seoul’s most affluent areas—for 7.5 billion won (approximately $6.1 million). She also owns a property in Los Angeles valued at around $3.95 million. Additionally, her influence on social media is noteworthy, with her estimated earnings per Instagram post ranging between $300,000 to $500,000.

The solo journeys of the other BLACKPINK members

Jennie is currently in the spotlight following the release of her solo album Ruby. She’s been performing globally, with stops in the USA, France, and Korea. Jennie also graced the Coachella stage, making her the second BLACKPINK member, after Lisa, to do so. Her brand partnerships include luxury names like Chanel, HERA Beauty, Gentle Monster, Jacquemus, and Calvin Klein.

Rosé has been trending since the release of her collaboration single APT. with Bruno Mars in October 2024, a track that broke multiple records. Her solo album Rosie, which narrates her journey, has been well-received. Most recently, she performed at the Coldplay concert on April 22.

Jisoo has made strides in music, business, and acting. She released her second solo album, Amortage, on February 14 and starred in the comedy-thriller series Newtopia, released on February 7. She also launched her label, BLISSOO, taking on multiple roles as both an artist and entrepreneur.

Together, the BLACKPINK members have diversified their careers through solo music, business ventures, real estate, and global collaborations.

