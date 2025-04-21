“I did not see it coming” — Internet reacts as Jennie stuns with surprise dance break to her debut song “SOLO” at Coachella Week 2

On April 20, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie captivated the Coachella audience with an unexpected dance break to her single SOLO in Week 2. The performance evoked memories of her 2018 debut track.

Following objections over her first weekend set regarding energy and backing tracks, the K-pop idol returned with changes for weekend two. Her vocals were fully live, and her stage movements displayed renewed vigor.

However, it was the surprise SOLO moment that soon earned attention online.

"I literally gasped when this song came on 😭 I did not see it coming," an X user commented.

Many praised The Idol actress for both her performance and the audience’s reaction during the second weekend of Coachella.

"The fact that in the livestream the crowd was supposedly muted but the livestream mute couldn't handle the chokehold Solo had to the crowd 😭," a fan remarked.

"YESSS SHE’S INSANE FOR THATTTT!!! Like??? Who gave her the right??? jaw dropped, mind blown, heart shattered. GIVE ME MORE. I NEED MORE!!!!! 😭😭😭😭," a viewer mentioned.

Others shared emotional and nostalgic responses to the SOLO performance during the second weekend of Coachella.

"Naurrrr you have no idea how happy my heart is after seeing her perform SOLO at Coachella😭❤️❤️❤️❤️I missed SOLO saurr much🥹 thank you @jennierubyjane I love you 🥰🥰🥰,", a netizen said.

"She probably doesn't understand it, but that she added SOLO in her presentation, has marked a before and after in her fans, a memorable memory, an indescribable and new emotion, a special effect, something that will mark history, will transcend from generation to generation," a user noted.

"This is so emotional to me because she performed solo the very first time she went to coachella with blackpink and now she is singing it again but this time as soloist jennie like y’all don’t get it," another fan added.

Jennie's Coachella week 2 setlist

On April 20, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Jennie concluded Coachella Weekend 2 with a complete solo set. She performed nearly all the tracks from her solo debut album, Ruby.

Taking the main stage on the festival’s closing day, she delivered a 14-song lineup that mirrored her performance from weekend one, with no guest artists joining her this time, unlike week one when Kali Uchis appeared for Damn Right.

The songstress opened with Filter and moved through her Ruby tracklist, including Mantra, Handlebars, Start a War, Zen, and F.T.S. The set continued with Damn Right, Love Hangover, Seoul City, and ExtraL, followed by With the IE (Way Up), Like Jennie, and the fan-favorite SOLO. She closed with Starlight.

Toward the end of the show, during Starlight, BLACKPINK's Jennie paused to acknowledge her mom in the audience. As the track referenced making her mother proud, she looked into the crowd and said, “Eomma saranghae,” which means “Mom, I love you” in Korean.

