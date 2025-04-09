“Rubies symbolise courage, resilience and strength” — BLACKPINK’s Jennie reveals the meaning behind her name ‘Ruby’

During an April 8, 2025, interview with Clash Music, BLACKPINK’s Jennie revealed the meaning behind her middle name, Ruby. It is part of Jennie’s full English name, Jennie Ruby Jane—a name she adopted while attending school in Auckland, New Zealand.

Wanting a longer name like her peers, the K-pop idol added a personal moniker to match the naming patterns of her classmates. Now, Jennie associates the name with “strength."

“Rubies symbolize courage, resilience and strength, which are qualities I have and try to live up to everyday," the South Korean artist stated.

She also looked back on her early days growing up in New Zealand. The Solo singer said that living in a totally different setting pushed her to adjust, shaping how she deals with unfamiliar spaces even today.

"I didn’t know any English or have an awareness of the cultural background in New Zealand. I consider myself to be a fast learner and I settled into the environment quite quickly. The cultural difference shocked me but in a good way," she added.

Moreover, she explained that her latest solo album's title also stems from it and is tied closely to her own identity. According to the outlet, the record is inspired by Shakespeare's Seven Ages of Man.

It explores stages of her path—from a hopeful kid to a trainee, idol, and now a solo artist. With Ruby, Jennie reclaims a piece of her past and turns it into a reflection of who she’s become.

BLACKPINK Jennie’s official solo journey with Ruby

BLACKPINK's Jennie officially launched her solo journey using her full English name, Jennie Ruby Jane. She applied for the name with the Korean Intellectual Property Office in early 2023. After a thorough review and a two-month public opposition period, the registration was finalized in mid-2024.

Her debut solo album, titled Ruby, came out on March 7, 2025. The record includes 15 songs and features joint tracks with several major international names. This release marks her shift from group projects to individual work.

The album’s first track, Mantra, dropped in October 2024. It hit number 98 on the Billboard Hot 100 and soared to number two on the Global 200.

The album includes collaborations with various global artists. For instance, Handlebars with Dua Lipa. Dominic Fike joins her on Love Hangover, a track that explores emotional themes within romantic ties.

On Extra L, Jennie links up with rapper Doechii. Damn Right, features Kali Uchis and Childish Gambino. Right after the release, the K-pop rapper announced The Ruby Experience tour.

The shows happened on March 6–7 in L.A.'s Peacock Theater and March 10 in NYC's Radio City Music Hall. The tour covered stops across the U.S. and South Korea. Now, this month, she will also appear at Coachella on April 13 and 20.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie appeared on the cover of HOMME Girls magazine’s volume 13, released on April 8, 2025. The feature follows the release of her solo album, Ruby, last month. The magazine described her as a “phenomenon." The photos from the shoot have since gained widespread attention on social media.

