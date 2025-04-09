"She can do whatever she want to"- Internet defends as BLACKPINK Jennie's topless photoshoot draws major backlash

BLACKPINK’s Jennie appeared topless in the latest HOMMEGIRLS Volume 13 cover shoot. The singer-rapper posed confidently in bold concepts. In one of the covers, she was seen covering her chest with glass pearl camellias. Another cover featured her in a Chanel fur jacket.

The shoot also included her in a sheer lace dress, a Chanel tweed coat, and lace stockings paired with a bike. This highlighted her role as the fashion house’s global ambassador.

The images sparked divided opinions as soon as they hit social media. Some online users criticized the photos for being “too revealing,” and others argued that she should be more cautious considering her global influence.

However, much of the internet came to her defense. An X user, @ManasaMallavar1, wrote,

"She can do whatever she want to in case male idols normally show off their body though none of them would have problem with that! She is an adult She knows what she is doing."

Many praised her for being unapologetic and confident.

"Hi queen of confidence," a fan remarked.

"The more hate she gets, the more I love her," another user added.

"Jennie already had this natural ability to get under the skin of the most gutter ppl since she stepped into the industry be it for her expressions,her boldness or just existing and how she deal with these ppl? by owning herself flaunting her confidence and LIVING LOUDER," a netizen commented.

"Knetz and antis probably crashing over this since they can’t handle seeing a young beautiful successful woman," a fan commented.

Others also echoed similar support. They stated that the rapper has always embraced confidence and should not be policed for expressing herself.

"I love how jennie doesn't care about what the haters say. She does what she wants and likes. A TRUE inspiration for women," a fan commented.

"one thing about jennie she really doesn’t give a fu*k what haters say about her body and i love that for her! that’s a confident woman," another user wrote.

"And then they ask why South Korean artists feel more comfortable promoting in the US....aish!!! Let her live in peace... she's fabulous and explosive!," an X user mentioned.

More on HOMME GIRLS collaboration, Jennie’s solo era, and current projects

HOMMEGIRLS called Jennie a "phenomenon," praising her bold new era. Photographed by Stevie Dance and styled by Stella Greenspan, the editorial highlighted her rule-breaking influence in fashion and music. They wrote in the captions of their Instagram posts,

"She's a force. A phenomenon. And now @jennierubyjane is a HG cover girl Ever since she burst onto the music scene in 2016, JENNIE has redefined what it means to be a global icon. And now, she's boldly stepping into a new era with her new album, RUBY - an ode to love, beauty, and being JENNIE."

In the accompanying interview, the BLACKPINK star opened up about her debut solo album, Ruby. She called it a deeply personal project. The idea of performing on her “own stage” guided the album’s concept. It was inspired by theatre and the iconic ruby-red curtains. She said,

"I'm literally opening the curtains to my own play. It's my own stage this time. Looking back at my life, I've realized: this whole time, I've been in a play. I was a player. But how do I find who I am when I'm not on stage? This was such an inspiring question for me."

The idol parted ways with YG Entertainment for her solo activities in December 2023. Jennie then founded her own label, ODDATELIER. She later signed a global partnership with Columbia Records in 2024. Ruby was released on March 7, 2025.

The album featured collaborations with artists like Doechii and Dua Lipa. It had 15 songs, including Zen, Mantra, ExtraL, Love Hangover, and more.

