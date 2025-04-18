"Always on Top!" — Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jennie breaks Coachella 2025 record with fastest 1.4M views in just 20 hours, surpassing Lisa

On March 18, 2024, the fan account @JENNIESOURCES posted a screenshot showing that BLACKPINK’s Jennie had broken Coachella 2025 records in just 20 hours. Her official live performance video for like Jennie surpassed 1.4 million views on YouTube.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Jennie's Coachella performance has claimed the spot as the highest-viewed Coachella 2025 stage clip within a 24-hour window. The footage, released on April 17, followed Jennie’s first independent act at the festival.

Jennie hit the stage solo for the first time at the music festival on Sunday, April 13. Her set gathered pace online soon after, drawing rapid traction and wide visibility across platforms. Social media platforms are seeing a surge in posts and comments about the milestone.

Ad

"#JENCHELLA always on Top!," an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The top position was earlier held by Lisa, who appeared on the Sahara Stage in her solo entry earlier in April. Her show included tracks Chill, Lifestyle, and Rockstar off her album Alter Ego.

Jennie is now the second member of BLACKPINK to appear solo at this year’s event. Both acts have featured prominently in festival highlights and digital reach.

"Jennie overtaking the Whole music industry," a user said.

Ad

"No one’s doing it like JENNIE KIM," a person shared.

More similar fan reactions.

"Jennie ate and left no crumbs," a netizen mentioned.

"Jenchella will always be iconic," a viewer noted.

"Jenchella the queen that you are," another fan added.

Jennie makes solo Coachella debut with 13-song set and Western-futuristic look

Ad

Jennie officially launched her solo era at Coachella 2025 during Weekend 1 with a full-length set at the Outdoor Theatre. The BLACKPINK member performed 13 tracks, including her latest single like Jennie.

The setlist included songs from her Ruby album, such as Zen, Handlebars, Mantra, Seoul City, and ExtraL. The show ended with Starlight, and Kali Uchis joined her for Damn Right. The songstress also addressed the crowd during the set, saying (via Korea Times):

Ad

"I didn’t expect this many people to show up. It really looks like a huge crowd. Thank you for coming to my Coachella stage."

The 29-year-old also shared her thoughts about returning to the desert venue.

“It feels like a dream to be back in this desert performing at the Outdoor Theatre,” the K-pop idol added.

Ad

Jennie’s outfit for the show drew attention for its mix of futuristic and Western aesthetics. She donned a crocodile-embossed jacket, matching bra top, and custom hot pants featuring triple belts.

The look included slouchy thigh-high boots from Didu’s Spring 2025 line and a burgundy croc-finish Kate Cate Threesome belt.

She completed the ensemble with shield-style sunglasses by Acne Studios. The singer and rapper combined elements of cowgirl and cyborg styles in the overall look.

Ad

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is scheduled to perform once more on Sunday, April 20, 2025. She’ll perform at the Outdoor Theatre, just like Weekend 1, with her set scheduled from 7:45 to 8:25 pm PT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More