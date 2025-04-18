What time will ENHYPEN, BLACKPINK's Jennie, and Lisa perform at Coachella weekend 2? Potential setlist & more explored

The second leg of Coachella 2025, running from April 18 to 20 in Indio, California, will spotlight several South Korean performers. BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie are scheduled for solo appearances again, while ENHYPEN readies for their follow-up show at the music festival.
Coachella performance schedule for week 2
Lisa (BLACKPINK)
- Date: Friday, April 18
- Stage: Sahara
- Time: 7:45 PDT
ENHYPEN
- Date: Saturday, April 19
- Stage: Sahara
- Time: 8:35 PDT
Jennie (BLACKPINK)
- Date: Sunday, April 20
- Stage: Outdoor Theatre
- Time: 7:45 PDT
Coachella setlist for week 2
Lisa (BLACKPINK)
Lisa's upcoming performance is expected to resemble her first-week set, which included 13 tracks such as:
- Thunder
- FXCK UP THE WORLD
- LALISA
- New Woman
- When I’m With You
- Dream
- Moonlit Floor
- Chill
- Elastigirl
- Money
- Born Again
- Lifestyle
- Rockstar
There is online speculation around a guest cameo for Week 2. Fans also noted that Rapunzel and Badgrrrl were not included previously.
ENHYPEN
ENHYPEN's earlier setlist featured songs like:
- Blockbuster
- Blessed-Cursed
- Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)
- ParadoXXX Invasion
- Paranormal
- XO (Only If You Say Yes)
- No Doubt
- Sweet Venom
- Daydream
- Moonstruck
- Bite Me
- Drunk-Dazed
- Brought The Heat Back
While no changes have been formally announced, requests from fans for tracks such as GBOGH and Blind have been trending online.
Jennie (BLACKPINK)
Jennie’s prior performance included 13 songs from her solo album, Ruby.
- Filter
- Mantra
- Handlebars
- start a war
- Zen
- F.T.S.
- Damn Right
- Love Hangover
- Seoul City
- ExtraL
- with the IE (way up)
- like JENNIE
- Starlight
Two album tracks—Intro: JANE and twin—were not part of her initial show, prompting talk of their possible debut this weekend. Fans are also speculating about a possible surprise appearance by Doechii.
Lisa, Jennie, and ENHYPEN bring distinct styles to Coachella 2025’s first weekend
Coachella 2025 started with standout K-pop acts Lisa, Jennie, and ENHYPEN, each rocking unique fashion. Lisa made her solo debut on April 11 in a bold “Reptile Villain” bodysuit by Asher Levine.
The outfit was fitted with a textured surface made of 3D, scale-like elements and metallic spikes running from the shoulders to the wrists. Structured padding and iridescent tones gave the costume a futuristic, armored effect.
Jennie took the stage on April 13 at the Outdoor Theatre, marking her first solo performance at the festival. She wore a western-style outfit built from pieces by Georges Hobeika’s Fall 2025 collection, including a crocodile-patterned jacket and coordinated bralette.
Custom shorts by Cotton Candy LA and thigh-high boots from Didu’s Spring 2025 line completed the look. She accessorized with a croc-textured burgundy belt from Kate Cate and sunglasses from Acne Studios featuring a shield frame.
ENHYPEN made their Coachella debut on April 12, styled head-to-toe in Prada. They carried a Western-inspired look with denim, leather belts, and silk scarves. As Prada ambassadors since 2023, their outfits featured luxe details like pearl buttons and leather-trimmed collars.
Forthcoming performances by ENHYPEN and BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie are at the middle of attention as K-pop acts stay an integral part of the Coachella 2025 lineup.