What time will ENHYPEN, BLACKPINK's Jennie, and Lisa perform at Coachella weekend 2? Potential setlist & more explored

The second leg of Coachella 2025, running from April 18 to 20 in Indio, California, will spotlight several South Korean performers. BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie are scheduled for solo appearances again, while ENHYPEN readies for their follow-up show at the music festival.

Coachella performance schedule for week 2

Lisa (BLACKPINK)

Date: Friday, April 18

Stage: Sahara

Time: 7:45 PDT

ENHYPEN

Date: Saturday, April 19

Stage: Sahara

Time: 8:35 PDT

Jennie (BLACKPINK)

Date: Sunday, April 20

Stage: Outdoor Theatre

Time: 7:45 PDT

Coachella setlist for week 2

Lisa (BLACKPINK)

Lisa's upcoming performance is expected to resemble her first-week set, which included 13 tracks such as:

Thunder

FXCK UP THE WORLD

LALISA

New Woman

When I’m With You

Dream

Moonlit Floor

Chill

Elastigirl

Money

Born Again

Lifestyle

Rockstar

There is online speculation around a guest cameo for Week 2. Fans also noted that Rapunzel and Badgrrrl were not included previously.

ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN's earlier setlist featured songs like:

Blockbuster

Blessed-Cursed

Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)

ParadoXXX Invasion

Paranormal

XO (Only If You Say Yes)

No Doubt

Sweet Venom

Daydream

Moonstruck

Bite Me

Drunk-Dazed

Brought The Heat Back

While no changes have been formally announced, requests from fans for tracks such as GBOGH and Blind have been trending online.

Jennie (BLACKPINK)

Jennie’s prior performance included 13 songs from her solo album, Ruby.

Filter

Mantra

Handlebars

start a war

Zen

F.T.S.

Damn Right

Love Hangover

Seoul City

ExtraL

with the IE (way up)

like JENNIE

Starlight

Two album tracks—Intro: JANE and twin—were not part of her initial show, prompting talk of their possible debut this weekend. Fans are also speculating about a possible surprise appearance by Doechii.

Lisa, Jennie, and ENHYPEN bring distinct styles to Coachella 2025’s first weekend

Coachella 2025 started with standout K-pop acts Lisa, Jennie, and ENHYPEN, each rocking unique fashion. Lisa made her solo debut on April 11 in a bold “Reptile Villain” bodysuit by Asher Levine.

The outfit was fitted with a textured surface made of 3D, scale-like elements and metallic spikes running from the shoulders to the wrists. Structured padding and iridescent tones gave the costume a futuristic, armored effect.

Jennie took the stage on April 13 at the Outdoor Theatre, marking her first solo performance at the festival. She wore a western-style outfit built from pieces by Georges Hobeika’s Fall 2025 collection, including a crocodile-patterned jacket and coordinated bralette.

Custom shorts by Cotton Candy LA and thigh-high boots from Didu’s Spring 2025 line completed the look. She accessorized with a croc-textured burgundy belt from Kate Cate and sunglasses from Acne Studios featuring a shield frame.

ENHYPEN made their Coachella debut on April 12, styled head-to-toe in Prada. They carried a Western-inspired look with denim, leather belts, and silk scarves. As Prada ambassadors since 2023, their outfits featured luxe details like pearl buttons and leather-trimmed collars.

Forthcoming performances by ENHYPEN and BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie are at the middle of attention as K-pop acts stay an integral part of the Coachella 2025 lineup.

