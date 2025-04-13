ENHYPEN at Coachella: Complete setlist and highlights

On April 12, 2025, the South Korean boy band ENHYPEN made their debut at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, which began at 8:35 pm KST (12:35 p.m. local time). The group's set featured 13 songs, a mix of their hits and fan favorites. The tracks in the setlist consist of:

Drunk-Dazed

Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)

XO (Only If You Say Yes)

Bite Me

Daydream

Paranormal

Moonstruck

No Doubt

Blockbuster

Blessed-Cursed

Sweet Venom

ParadoXXX Invasion

Brought the Heat Back

Their full set streamed live via Coachella’s official YouTube channel. ENHYPEN is set to serve again at a music festival on April 19, 2025. This will be their second appearance there. The seven-member group made their Coachella debut alongside other K-pop stars like BLACKPINK's Lisa and Jennie, who will be performing on Sunday.

The White Lotus actress took the stage on April 11, 2025. She performed her solo album's ALTER EGO's track, Elastigirl, and many others at the Empire Polo Club. The following day, the Thai rapper was seen at ENHYPEN's concert, swaying to their track XO!

Meanwhile, the Mantra hitmaker, Jennie, will perform today at the fest's Outdoor Theatre on April 13, 2025.

Performing a 45-minute set on the Sahara stage, they were hailed for their stable live vocals and high-energy delivery. Fans responded with loud fanchants throughout the show. Admirers also revived the group’s viral nickname, “Vampires in the dessert."

Even the group addressed the audience after their stage, thanking supporters for their enthusiasm. The group drew attention for their fashion choice at the festival. All members wore custom denim outfits exclusively crafted by the Italian luxury brand Prada.

As official global ambassadors, the Boy band has collaborated with the label on multiple occasions. Backstage at Coachella, the K-pop act took a photo with Billboard host Tetris, which quickly circulated on social media.

ENHYPEN performs Loose at Jimmy Kimmel Live!

ENHYPEN delivered a live stage performance of their latest digital track Loose on the U.S. late-night program Jimmy Kimmel Live! The episode aired on April 10, 2025, and marked the group’s debut performance of the song for American television audiences.

The seven-member group — Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki — stepped onto the broadcast stage with loud cheers. Their set featured synchronized choreography paired with the track's pop groove. A standout moment came when Sunghoon and Ni-ki led a duet section, pulling louder reactions from the crowd.

ENHYPEN’s latest single Loose dominated Billboard’s new music poll, snagging close to 91% of the votes. Released on April 4, 2025, the track outpaced releases like Miley Cyrus' End of the World and Ed Sheeran's Azizam. The song marks a return to the group’s earlier style. Their 2024 album, Romance: Untold, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

