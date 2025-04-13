"Live vocals never disappoint"—ENHYPEN earns praise for powerful Coachella 2025 performance

On April 12, 2025, ENHYPEN made its Coachella debut with a performance at the Sahara stage. The seven-member K-pop group presented a 45-minute lineup featuring a mix of their most recognized tracks. Their stage presence and performance stood out among a diverse lineup, as clips from the show quickly went viral across social platforms.
Coachella is one of the largest music festivals globally. It returned to Indio, California this year from April 11–13 and April 18–20. There will be many stages from artists like Charli XCX, Lady Gaga, Jennie, and Lisa.
As clips from the festival started making rounds online, online reactions highlighted the group’s "stable" vocal delivery. It was particularly praised during the track Moonstruck. Am X user @syjikeu wrote:
"Live vocals never disappoint. they always eat it up, no matter what stage you put them on. VAMPIRES IN THE DESERT."
Netizens also talked about Heeseung and Jay’s standout moments as they noted the group’s ability to maintain vocal control while executing high-energy routines.
"The energy? The vocals? They’re born to perform," an X user wrote.
"Can we f*cking talk about how jay hit that highnote after performing more than 6 songs????? AND HIS VOCALS IS STILL SO STABLE? do you realize how insane this is#ENCHELLA ," a fan commented.
"Enhypen live vocals of Moontstuck at coachella 2025, truly stunning, breathtaking and just truly amazing ," another person added.
"THIS is how you do live vocals, heeseung’s voice during moonstruck is so beautiful," a netizen remarked .
Fans also said rather than relying on visual effects or theatrical staging, the septet focused on vocal strength and choreography.
"No fancy concepts, no flamboyant costumes — just pure live vocals, intense choreography, insane stage presence, and overflowing charisma indeed enhypen served us boy group excellence," a fan commented.
"This is what I was thinking like they were really raw and normal no props and nothing just their vocals and stage presence .Enha really is special with only their existence," another user wrote.
"PERFORMANCE KINGS PERFORMANCE POWERHOUSE!!,' another user added.
More about ENHYPEN’s Coachella set and upcoming appearances
ENHYPEN’s set at Coachella 2025 consisted of the following songs:
- Blockbuster
- Blessed-Cursed
- Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)
- ParadoXXX Invasion
- Paranormal
- XO (Only If You Say Yes)
- No Doubt
- Sweet Venom
- Daydream
- Moonstruck
- Bite Me
- Drunk-Dazed
- Brought The Heat Back
The group was formed through the survival program I-LAND in 2020 under the Belift Lab. It comprises members Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-Ki. Ahead of their Coachella appearance, ENHYPEN performed their digital single Loose on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 10.
The group is also in the middle of their third world tour, Walk the Line. It began in October 2024 and will continue with upcoming shows including a concert in Bangkok scheduled for June.
ENHYPEN is set to return for its second Coachella 2025 appearance on April 19 at the Sahara stage from 8:35 PM to 9:20 PM PT. Fans worldwide can stream the performance live through the music festival’s official YouTube channel.