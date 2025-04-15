BLACKPINK's Jisoo's AMORTAGE-themed Godiva chocolates launch: Full list of items, promo details, and more

On April 15, 2025, a Naver blog revealed that BLACKPINK's Jisoo teamed up with luxury chocolate brand Godiva to launch a limited-edition dessert line. The collaboration is inspired by her solo album AMORTAGE. This exclusive collaboration is available only in South Korea from April 17 to May 31, 2025.

It features a full range of desserts, drinks, and treats that visually and conceptually reflect the album's emotional journey. From purple-hued packaging to chocolate that follows the "flow of love," each product captures the essence of Jisoo's first mini album.

The collaboration, titled 'Godiva X Amortage Edition,' includes photocard gifts and in-store mood settings tied to Jisoo's visuals.

Fans can receive exclusive Jisoo photocards both in-store and online through purchases above 40,000 KRW. The concept of the chocolate products draws from themes in AMORTAGE, such as love, parting, and rediscovery. It mirrors the tone of tracks like Earthquake and Tears.

Godiva is a renowned Belgian luxury chocolate brand known for its premium handcrafted chocolates and elegant dessert assortments. With Godiva stores now decked in AMORTAGE visuals, the collection has become a destination for Blinks and dessert lovers alike.

Inside Jisoo's AMORTAGE x Godiva release: Full item list, promo details, and more

This limited-time menu includes signature items from all categories—chocolate, drinks, bakery, and ice cream. Some of the highlights include:

1) Godiva Index Amortage Edition Assortment 12-piece:

This is a symbolic chocolate set representing stages of love.

White chocolate: The beginning of love

Milk chocolate: Deepening love

Dark chocolate: Sorrow of parting

Ruby chocolate: Rediscovery of freedom

2) G-Cube Assortment 12P:

This assortment contains individually wrapped chocolates in a purple cube. It is ideal for casual gifting and easy snacking.

White chocolate: The beginning of love

Milk chocolate: Deepening love

Dark chocolate: Sorrow of parting

3) Drinks:

Blueberry & White Chocolate: A unique blend of white chocolate and blueberries.

Blueberry Tea Aid: Chamomile and blueberry blend in a sparkling purple drink.

4) Bakery items:

Godiva Sora Bread: This bread comes in blueberry cream and blueberry cream chocolate flavors.

Blueberry Cream Danish: Topped with fresh blueberries and smooth cream.

Blueberry Cream Cheese Butt Bread: An item shaped like a heart with blueberry and cheese cream filling.

5) Ice Cream:

Soft Serve Ice Cream is available in three exclusive flavors:

Double Chocolate

Blueberry

Blueberry Mix.

All of these items are available in select Hyundailocations, such as Hyundai Seoul, Pangyo, Mokdong, Gwanghwamun, IFC, and COEX.

This collaboration is inspired by AMORTAGE, Jisoo's first solo EP, released on February 14, 2025. The album marked her artistic shift after leaving YG Entertainment and signing with Warner Records. AMORTAGE blends Korean and English bubblegum pop, exploring different stages of love.

The album features the following tracks:

Earthquake

Tears

Your Love

Hugs & Kisses

The album was released in multiple formats, including vinyl, KiT, and digital exclusive editions. Notably, Earthquake debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's World Digital Songs chart.

