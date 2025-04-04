"It is a story about love in its many facets"— BLACKPINK's Jisoo talks about expectations from her album 'Amortage'    

On April 4, 2025, Harper's Bazaar Singapore published an exclusive interview with BLACKPINK's Jisoo in collaboration with the luxury brand Tommy Hilfiger. She discussed the expectations surrounding her solo debut album, Amortage, which was released two years after its production.

The magazine asked her what she hoped to achieve with the record. In response, she said,

"It is a story about love in its many facets, and I wanted to show the dreamy and heady feeling we all get when we’re in love."

For those unversed, BLACKPINK's Jisoo released her first mini-album, Amortage, on February 14, 2025, through BLISSOO and Warner Records. It features seven tracks, including Intro from Jisoo, Earthquake, Your Love, Tears, Hugs & Kisses, Earthquake (English Version), and Earthquake (Sam Feldt Remix).

BLACKPINK's Jisoo reveals Earthquake and Your Love intends to convey the act of falling in love

During the interview, Jisoo elaborated on how the four tracks from her album Amortage convey different meanings. She said that if fans listened to Earthquake and Your Love, they would realize that it is about falling in love.

"If you listen to the whole album, “Earthquake” and “Your Love” are about falling in love, and “Tears” and “Hugs & Kisses” are about the feelings of separation and sadness. I tried to convey the idea that these four pieces can come together to create one full experience of what it means to be in love," BLACKPINK's Jisoo further explained.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo expressed her desire to capture the emotions that everyone feels or experiences at least once in their lifetime. She also suggested that there isn't a single person who cannot relate to the topic of love.

"I thought it would be nice to have the whole album connected, like watching a movie," she explained.

She also elaborated on her experience in producing the first album, Amortage—

"First of all, I learned that I can't be lazy. I think this album itself is the beginning of a big breakthrough for me. It is a project that I worked on as if I was conquering new challenges, with people I have never worked with prior. I am more attached to the project because it feels like we are all growing together, and learning everything together from day one."

In addition to her album, BLACKPINK's Jisoo talked about working on the zombie-themed series Newtopia and taking on more acting roles. She is currently working on the movie The Prophet: Omniscient Reader and the drama Boyfriend On Demand.

