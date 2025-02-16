Jisoo of BLACKPINK had fans laughing after she admitted she had no idea how to get her album’s poster featured on the MelOn website. On February 14, 2025, the release day of her second solo album, she was chatting with fans in real-time on the MelOn app.

When fans suggested she put up a large banner for her album, she playfully responded by asking MelOn to put it up first, assuring them she’d send the payment later, since she didn’t know how to do it herself. To her delight, the website granted her request, making her wish come true. She even humorously insisted that she wanted a large banner, not a small one.

Fans found her reaction hilarious, amused by her candid way of handling the situation.

"CEO Jisoo on the move. she really meant it when she said she'll spend her money for the big a** poster for MelOn," a fan said.

"She is absolutely hilarious! Watching her realize she has to pay for the banner and then casually deciding to spend money like a CEO is just too cute," a fan mentioned.

"Jisoo being the most relatable CEO ever..Manifesting MelOn, just giving her the banner next time lol. QUEEN SPENDING FOR HERSELF" a fan expressed.

Some other fans made witty comments upon this situation like,

"She is genuinely the funniest idol like she needs to start a podcast," a fan remarked.

"congratulations, u finally have the big melon banner thnx to ceo jisoo." a fan coined.

"Her not knowing she herself has to buy the MelOn banners to promote herself.....alright, mother." Another fan remarked.

Jisoo makes fans laugh on MelOn with her antics

Jisoo’s AMORTAGE was released on February 14, 2025. The mini album consists of four tracks and is receiving immense love across the K-pop community.

In February 2024, she became the CEO of her own company, BLISSOO. While fans have yet to see her in full CEO mode, she recently showcased a hilariously relatable moment.

During a real-time chat on MelOn on the day of her album release, fans suggested she put up a banner to promote AMORTAGE. However, Jisoo was completely unaware that banners weren’t automatically placed by the platform, and assumed MelOn handled it on their own. It was only after fans pointed it out that she realized she needed to pay for advertising as the CEO.

Without missing a beat, she made an on-the-spot request for a large banner, amusing fans with her candid reaction:

"Melon banner?! Melon, are you watching~~ please put up a banner! Asking a favor haha lol Please put up a banner, I’m begging you ㅜ Oh, I have to put it up?? I just sent in a request, as the CEO lol Couldn’t Melon have just done it? lol Melon-nim!! Next time just.. just do it for me lol Melon-nim, a banner please."

Jisoo continued,

"I know you’re watching… You told me to spend some money, so I’ll spend some right away keke not a mini but large banner; What is it, I don’t know Melon-nim, if you can just do it for me now, I’ll send you money..lol Alright, I’ll spend money.."

Fans found her playful plea both hilarious and endearing, enjoying this unfiltered glimpse of her personality.

On the same day as the album’s release, NME magazine published a review praising AMORTAGE, calling Jisoo the "most enigmatic" BLACKPINK member, and giving the album an impressive 4/5 rating.

Since its release, fans have been streaming the album on repeat, ensuring AMORTAGE continues to make waves in the industry.

