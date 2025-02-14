Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” becomes fastest Asian act song to hit 2B YouTube Music plays in just 117 days

Rosé and Bruno Mars' collaboration APT. has surpassed 2 billion plays on YouTube Music in 117 days, setting multiple records. It is the fastest song by an Asian act to reach this milestone and the first by a female K-pop solo artist. The track is also the first K-pop soloist song this decade and the first 2024 release to achieve this feat.

APT. was released on October 18, 2024, as the lead single from Rosé’s debut album, Rosie. The album entered the Billboard 200 at No. 3, the highest ranking for a female K-pop soloist. The track marks the Auckland-born's first solo release in three years after leaving YG Entertainment in 2023.

Inspired by the popular South Korean drinking game "Apartment," the song features the chant "apateu" in its chorus. Rosé, through her agency The Black Label, explained the background of the song and discussed her connection to the game.

"APT. is actually my favorite Korean drinking game that I play with my friends back home. It’s so simple, puts a smile on your face and breaks the ice at any party," Roseanne Chae-young Park said.

The lyrics of the song depict a night of celebration that ends in an apartment, set to a pop-rock rhythm. The music video, co-directed by Bruno Mars and Daniel Ramos, presents the Gone singer and the Grammy-winning artist performing in a garage band setting, dressed in matching black leather jackets with a pink background.

Rosé’s APT. surpasses PSY’s Gangnam Style record

BLACKPINK's Rosé (Images via Instagram/@roses_are_rosie)

Rosé and Bruno Mars' song APT. has achieved several milestones since its release. First, it retained the top spot on the worldwide iTunes chart for 96 consecutive days – the longest in 12 years. This topped the prior record set by PSY’s Gangnam Style in 2012.

On February 13, 2025, the pop-punk track set a new benchmark as the most rapid music video by an Asian artist to exceed 1.1 billion views on YouTube. It also reached a historic feat on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. ranking, staying at the top position for 15 weeks. This marked the longest duration for any release.

Mariah Carey was the previous record holder with her well-known R&B Christmas track, All I Want for Christmas Is You, which remained on the list for 14 weeks. APT. equaled that duration last week and exceeded it this week. Furthermore, the song accomplished this milestone in less than a year, whereas Carey reached it in four years.

Notably, it became the first hit by a K-pop soloist to lead Billboard’s Pop Airplay list. APT. further amassed 100 million streams on Spotify within seven days of launch.

Recently, Rosé dropped the performance video of Number One Girl, which was produced with Bruno Mars, the collaborator from her popular APT. track. The music video accentuates the 28-year-old's expressive close-ups and choreography with male dancers, portraying the songstress' personal experiences.

