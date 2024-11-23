"In the pop world no one beat her"- Fans proud as BLACKPINK's Rosé's track Number One Girl reaches at the No.1 position on iTunes in 34 countries 

On November 22, 2024, BLACKPINK's Rosé's latest track, Number One Girl, reached No.1 on the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 34 countries, leaving the fandom proud. The regions where the English digital single continued to dominate, included Australia, Chile, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Cambodia, Thailand, Poland, Netherlands, Taiwan, Brunei, United Arab Emirates, Portugal, Qatar, Vietnam, Spain, Hong Kong, Mexico, Cosa Rica, and others.

For those unversed, BLACKPINK's Rosé released Number One Girl for her forthcoming record Rosie through Atlantic Records and The Black label. It was distributed by YG Plus and Atlantic Records domestically and internationally. It was penned by screenwriters, including Amy Allen, Omer Fedi, Bruno Mars, and other artists.

Subsequently, the latest milestone achieved by the female artist circulated on social media. The fandom expressed their pride in her, and an X user tweeted:

"In the pop world no one beat her our rose the ultimate queen."

The fandom bragged that BLACKPINK's Rosé was one of the best Asian artists, and they could hear Number One Girl on loop.

"I could listen to this song on repeat for a whole year and still want to hear it again,"- a fan reacted.

"ROSÉ’s Number One Girl sets a new record, topping iTunes in 34 countries! Breaking barriers again,"- a fan shared.

"She is Asian best artist,"- a fan commented.

Many fans also added that her impact was crazy, and they were surprised that Number One Girl broke APT.'s record.

"her impact is crazy,"- a user reacted.

"Tbh i am not surprised....my gurl deserves this,"- a user commented.

"It surpassed records of APT A ballad song did this,"- a user mentioned.

BLACKPINK's Rosé's Number One Girl was inspired by the hate comments

On November 22, 2024, BLACKPINK's Rosé' revealed the inspiration behind her latest track, Number One Girl, during an interview with Apple MMusic 1's host New Zealander disc jockey Zane Lowe. She disclosed that she penned the song with her team after attending an event. She said she felt grateful to be a part of the event but did not feel fulfilled. The female artist added:

"I felt so empty, and I remember feeling so miserable. And then that night, I ended up finding myself on social media, and then I ended up looking for all these comments that are just going to obviously shatter me. I'm so disappointed in myself. Because I think I've grown up being like, 'Be confident in yourself. When people say things to you, don't let it get to you."

In recent news, the female artist released her smash hit track APT. in collaboration with the American singer and songwriter Bruno Mars on October 18, 2024. She is currently gearing up to unveil her first studio album, Rosie, featuring twelve tracks on December 6, 2024.

