“RICH and GENEROUS”- Fans in awe as BLACKPINK’s Jisoo gifts Apple watches and Dior to staff at ‘Boyfriend On Demand’ wrap-up party

On Friday, May 2, BLACKPINK member Jisoo's upcoming K-drama series, Boyfriend on Demand, held its wrap-up party to celebrate the end of the show's filming. Following the same, several of the cast and crew members of the K-drama series took to their Instagram to reveal that the idol gave gifts to all the staff members of the show.

The gifts included Apple watches and items from the luxury fashion brand Dior. When these posts began to land on the internet, fans and netizens couldn't help but celebrate the K-pop idol's generosity. Here are a few fan reactions on BLACKPINK's Jisoo giving away Apple watches and Dior items to Boyfriend on Demand's staff members:

"My RICH and GENEROUS babyyyyyy," a fan wrote.

"Someone pls tell me how to apply to a job in blissoo because I want to get spoiled with gifts like that by her," said a fan on X.

"How much she loves everyone, that's my unproblematic queen," added another fan.

"Kind, rich, and generous...How lucky it is to be working with ji soo," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens commented on the idol's thoughtful and generous gifts for her staff members.

"giving out apple watch and dior products is crazy, her love language is definitely gifting gifts," stated a fan.

"Applying at Blissoo company since the boss is very pretty and her love language is gift giving," added an X user.

"ji soo is def that one rich aunty that gives all the kids gifts at every family gathering," commented another X user.

All you need to know about BLACKPINK's Jisoo and her recent solo activities

Jisoo or Kim Ji-soo is a South Korean singer and actress who debuted in BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment in 2016 alongside her fellow K-pop girl group members. However, in December 2023, following the expiration of the members' contract with the agency, all of BLACKPINK departed YG Entertainment to focus on their solo ventures.

Regardless, they still continued group activities as BLACKPINK with YG Entertainment. Since December 2023, the members either kick-started their own labels or signed with new agencies for their solo promotions and schedules. BLACKPINK's Jisoo started her own label, Blisoo, in collaboration with her brother's company, Biomom Inc.

In the initial months of BLACKPINK's journey on their solo careers, Jisoo focused on her acting career and also rolled out a K-drama series called Newtopia, a zombie-apocalypse series that released between February and March 2025. Additionally, she also rolled out her debut EP, Amortage, which held the track, Earthquake, as its lead single.

She also put forth an Asian fan meeting tour called Lights, Love, Action!, which made stops across the Philippines, Thailand, Japan, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Most recently, the idol is scheduled to release another K-drama series in 2026 called Boyfriend on Demand. The show is expected to revolve around a universe where one could subscribe to a partner in a virtual world.

