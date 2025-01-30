In a recent appearance on Dex's Fridge Interview, BLACKPINK's Jisoo offered fans a rare glimpse into her personal life, discussing her transition from shared dorm living to her own private residence.

During the interview, aired on January 29, 2025, Jisoo shared that within the BLACKPINK dormitory, Jennie was the first to move out, followed by Lisa. Lisa spoke highly of her new residence, describing it as pleasant. Encouraged by Lisa's positive experience, the Flower singer decided to move into the same building, choosing a different floor for her new home.

"When we were in the dorm, JENNIE left first, followed by LISA. LISA told me that the place she was moving to was nice, so I also decided to move into the same building but on a different floor."

Jisoo revealed that she didn't have many personal belongings in the dorm. As a result, when she moved into her new apartment, it was completely empty. The only item she purchased initially was a television. Reflecting on this minimalist start, Jisoo expressed that having fewer possessions helped her maintain a clean and uncluttered living space, which she found beneficial.

"However, I didn't have any belongings in the dorm, so when I moved, my new place was completely empty. The only thing I bought was a TV, but I thought it was good in a way because it kept the space clean."

Fans responded enthusiastically to Jisoo's disclosures. Many flooded social media platforms to express their admiration for her simplicity and adaptability. One fan commented,

"The one that is so funny is jisoo living on a place for months where she only sleeps on a duvet brought by her mom."

The revelation also sparked discussions about the close-knit relationships among BLACKPINK members. Fans appreciated the trust and camaraderie evident in the Flower singer's decision to move into the same building as Lisa, interpreting it as a testament to their strong bond.

"How I wish I have that mindset... I envy her," a fan wrote.

"AW SO THEYRE LIVING IN THE SAME BUILDING BUT DIFF FLOOR? cuteeeee," another fan said.

"LISOO same building. Why am I not surprised huhu too soft for them," another fan added.

Others joked about the BLACKPINK singer being a millionaire and still moving to a new home with a duvet.

"She's really built different," a fan joked.

"I was so appalled when she said that. Girl youre rich and famous you couldnt just order duvet to deliver or something," another fan said.

"And she's a millionaire," another fan added.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo's upcoming solo debut album release of AMORTAGE

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is set to make her highly anticipated solo debut with the mini-album AMORTAGE, scheduled for release on February 14, 2025. This project marks her first solo endeavor since the release of her single album Me in March 2023.

In the lead-up to the album's release, Jisoo has outlined a comprehensive promotional schedule to engage fans and build anticipation:

February 1 - 2, 2025 : Unveiling of the first album cover.

: Unveiling of the first album cover. February 3, 2025 : Pre-order sales commence, allowing fans to secure their copies ahead of time.

: Pre-order sales commence, allowing fans to secure their copies ahead of time. February 4, 2025 : Revelation of the official tracklist and title poster, providing insight into the songs featured on the mini-album.

: Revelation of the official tracklist and title poster, providing insight into the songs featured on the mini-album. February 5 - 7, 2025 : Concept photo release.

: Concept photo release. February 10, 2025 : Track spoiler release.

: Track spoiler release. February 12, 2025 : Release of MV Teaser.

: Release of MV Teaser. February 13, 2025 : Release of MV Poster.

: Release of MV Poster. February 14, 2025: Release of main MV and album.

Released on March 31, 2023, ME comprises two tracks: the lead single Flower, and the B-side, All Eyes on Me. The album showcased the BLACKPINK singer's distinctive musical style and vocal prowess.

Flower (Korean: 꽃; RR: Kkot) is a captivating blend of K-pop and dance elements, characterized by its minimalist yet infectious melody. The song's lyrics, penned by Vince, Teddy, Kush, and VVN, delve into themes of love and self-empowerment.

The accompanying music video portrays Jisoo's journey through cinematic chapters, starting with her reflection on a breakup and culminating in embracing her vulnerability and empowerment.

Dex's Fridge Interview is a popular YouTube variety show where host Dex engages celebrities in candid conversations, often exploring aspects of their personal lives. Jisoo's episode, which aired on January 30, 2025, provided fans with a unique opportunity to learn more about her personal life.

In other news, the BLACKPINK singer's upcoming K-drama, Newtopia, will be aired on February 7, 2025, across Coupang Play and Disney+.

