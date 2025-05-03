When did Cardi B release her last album? Rapper claims delay in finalizing guest features has been pushing back her highly anticipated project 

Cardi B released her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018, which was a chart-topping major commercial success. Fans have been waiting for her sophomore album ever since she hinted at the sequel in 2020. Although the rapper has dropped singles and collaborations since the last album release, all eyes are set on the sequel to her Grammy-winning 2018 album.
Cardi B has now once again created buzz around her long-awaited project with a live Instagram session this week, where she said that features of other artists in her album are causing the delay. In a repost of her live streaming shared by @livebitez on May 1, Cardi B can be heard saying,
“I really need these f–king features. And it’s like I’m not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. But it’s like come on now! I need that! I need that right now! Helloooo! Y’all don’t want to miss this opportunity."
She further nudged artists on her Instagram live session by saying,
"I’ll sing this s–t myself! But I really need y’all and I need y’all to hurry up and I love y’all. I feel like nobody want to miss being on this album.”
She also said that she is "very confident" about her sophomore album and is further enthused about her upcoming project by sharing how her team liked it and said that there are "no skips" in this album.
“this album is for the books!… Like, the production, the production, the feelings, the words, the rap… it’s just, it’s really there. Y’all not even understanding,” 'WAP' hit maker further talked about her album.
In her March 31 chat on X Spaces, Cardi B shared with fans that she has been working on feature verses with several artists, including some she has never collaborated with before.
A brief rundown of when Cardi B talked about the hold-up of her second album
Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy, which includes the chart-topping hit Bodak Yellow, won several accolades, including a Grammy. After its success, she shared in a 2020 Instagram post that she was working on the follow-up and hoped to release it that same year.
Later, in December 2022, Cardi B took to Instagram Live to describe to her fans the delays due to her separation anxiety with her kids.
“I’m just a mom and I do have anxiety. I’ve been having a lot of anxiety, because I know right after I drop my album, I have to go out on tour and I have bad separation anxiety from my kids,” rapper said.
Later, in March 2024, the Bronx star promised to release the album within the year. However, after a heated exchange with a fan named Ty on X, who mocked Cardi for her repeated promises about the album, Cardi B responded,
“anyway NO album this year I don't care I'm relaxing this year ..Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer.”
Even though there's a growing gap between her first and second albums, the rapper has stayed in the spotlight with hit singles like Money, Please Me, Enough (Miami), and Like What (Freestyle). She’s also kept the buzz going with popular collaborations like WAP, Bongos, and Jealousy.