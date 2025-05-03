When did Cardi B release her last album? Rapper claims delay in finalizing guest features has been pushing back her highly anticipated project 

Cardi B released her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018, which was a chart-topping major commercial success. Fans have been waiting for her sophomore album ever since she hinted at the sequel in 2020. Although the rapper has dropped singles and collaborations since the last album release, all eyes are set on the sequel to her Grammy-winning 2018 album.

Ad

Cardi B has now once again created buzz around her long-awaited project with a live Instagram session this week, where she said that features of other artists in her album are causing the delay. In a repost of her live streaming shared by @livebitez on May 1, Cardi B can be heard saying,

“I really need these f–king features. And it’s like I’m not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. But it’s like come on now! I need that! I need that right now! Helloooo! Y’all don’t want to miss this opportunity."

Ad

Trending

Ad

She further nudged artists on her Instagram live session by saying,

"I’ll sing this s–t myself! But I really need y’all and I need y’all to hurry up and I love y’all. I feel like nobody want to miss being on this album.”

She also said that she is "very confident" about her sophomore album and is further enthused about her upcoming project by sharing how her team liked it and said that there are "no skips" in this album.

Ad

“this album is for the books!… Like, the production, the production, the feelings, the words, the rap… it’s just, it’s really there. Y’all not even understanding,” 'WAP' hit maker further talked about her album.

In her March 31 chat on X Spaces, Cardi B shared with fans that she has been working on feature verses with several artists, including some she has never collaborated with before.

Ad

A brief rundown of when Cardi B talked about the hold-up of her second album

Ad

Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy, which includes the chart-topping hit Bodak Yellow, won several accolades, including a Grammy. After its success, she shared in a 2020 Instagram post that she was working on the follow-up and hoped to release it that same year.

Later, in December 2022, Cardi B took to Instagram Live to describe to her fans the delays due to her separation anxiety with her kids.

“I’m just a mom and I do have anxiety. I’ve been having a lot of anxiety, because I know right after I drop my album, I have to go out on tour and I have bad separation anxiety from my kids,” rapper said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Later, in March 2024, the Bronx star promised to release the album within the year. However, after a heated exchange with a fan named Ty on X, who mocked Cardi for her repeated promises about the album, Cardi B responded,

“anyway NO album this year I don't care I'm relaxing this year ..Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer.”

Ad

Even though there's a growing gap between her first and second albums, the rapper has stayed in the spotlight with hit singles like Money, Please Me, Enough (Miami), and Like What (Freestyle). She’s also kept the buzz going with popular collaborations like WAP, Bongos, and Jealousy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a Food writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More