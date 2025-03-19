"Cardi isn’t a trend, she’s a movement" — Internet reacts to Cardi B boasting about being relevant despite dropping 1 album in 7 years

Hip-hop superstar Cardi B has once again ignited social media conversations after confidently asserting her continued dominance in the industry despite releasing only one album in the past seven years.

On March 18, 2025, an American rapper, Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, popularly known as Cardi B, took to her X account and suggested that she continues to have a faithful fanbase. The tweet followed after Kanye West took a dig at Cardi and called her "used" on X.

As a result, many users on X reflected on Cardi's post.

"Cardi isn't a trend, she's a movement 💃🏾💖," one commented.

"Her confidence in her talent and her appreciation for her fans' unwavering support. She's acknowledging that while other artists may come and go, she remains a significant figure in the music industry," another user on X commented.

"because you're the princess of rap," a user wrote.

"Seven years is a significant gap between albums, but it's clear that your fanbase, "The Brim," remains loyal and dedicated," one more wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, some users on X seemed to be upset with the fact that Cardi B has released only one album in the past seven years. More reactions followed.

""7 years 1 album" is not a flex cardi, you should be working on your 4th album AT LEAST," a user commented.

"This not a flex lmao if it takes 7 years to drop another project it might be time to hang it up 😭," another wrote.

"7 years and 1 albums is actually embarrassing and the fact that you have to bring this up makes me know that you're scared to actually release an album," a third user commented.

The rapper released her latest album, Invasion of Privacy, as her debut studio album in 2018. As of now, the American rapper Cardi B has not yet reflected on the reactions online.

Cardi B dismisses doubts about her career longevity after just one album in seven years

Cardi

On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Cardi B posted a tweet on X indicating that she is still relevant to the hip-hop industry. The post was accompanied by a short video clip of a woman claiming that the people do not support her and are waiting for her downfall. Also, the post was captioned as:

"7 years 1 album… STILL being a topic and STILL being asked about my music!! I'm anointed, and I have a real fanbase. They come and go, but The Brim is still here and will stay!" Cardi wrote.

The post came after the American rapper and record producer Kanye West took to his X account to make a since-deleted post where he seemingly mocked Cardi.

On March 18, 2025, Kanye West wrote about Cardi B's long-term career prospects and suggested that the music industry had taken advantage of her:

"WHERE CARDI B GONNA BE 10 YEARS FROM NOW, THEY USED HER," West wrote.

Furthermore, on the same day, in another since-deleted post on X, Kanye West indicated that Cardi B replaced Nicki Minaj only to be further replaced by Megan Thee Stallion. However, Ye did not reveal what prompted him to diss Cardi.

The record producer, Ye, has not yet reflected on Cardi B's post.

