"Hey lazy we heard this the past years" — Fans outraged as Cardi B delays her long-awaited album to 2025

On Sunday, November 17, rapper Cardi B appeared on an Instagram live session and gave an update about her much-awaited sophomore album. The Bodak Yellow rapper seemingly expressed her frustration about what she went through this year.

However, what caught netizens' and her fans' attention was that she delayed her second studio album to 2025, which was initially expected to be released this year. She said:

"I’ve been feeling so emotional lately. Because I know next year is going to be my f*cking year. This has been the most weirdest year I have ever experienced. I don’t know what the f*ck happened this year, I can’t even tell you."

Trending

Expand Tweet

The rapper then highlighted her chaotic personal life stating that she fell out of life and even had to go through a divorce. She further admitted in the live session that she was looking forward to releasing her album next year along with some other projects as well. Cardi B said:

"Next year, my album will be out, my secret businesses will be out. I can’t tell you what I’m working on. Hopefully next year I get me a little boyfriend; I’m h*e-less right now. I gotta get my sh*t together."

Fans didn't seem to have taken this delay in their stride. A user (@BardigangsBoss) wrote on X:

"Hey lazy we heard this the past years… we know nothing is coming…"

Expand Tweet

Another user wrote:

"I can’t do anything but laugh bc are we honestly surprised atp? 😭"

"We not believing anything until we see it girl😂," added a tweet.

"Since 2018 my gosh.. Love you @iamcardib but damn.." commented a user.

Many users, however, either extended support to Cardi B or just took it positively. A user wrote:

"Can’t wait for her to drop and gag all the haters that said she’ll flop. I have faith in her..."

"She gotta be joking 💀😂 I still love her tho 😂🤣," tweeted another one.

In April, Cardi B assured the release of her sophomore album this year

Cardi B's debut album Invasion Of Privacy was released in 2018, and it has been about six years and her fans are waiting for her second studio album. The Grammy winner previously promised that the album would be launched this year.

Earlier this year, in April, Cardi revealed that while she was quite nervous to drop her sophomore album, she'd do it in 2024. The rapper further expressed her excitement regarding the same.

Expand Tweet

In May, she spoke to Rolling Stone and shed light on why she wouldn't upload music quite frequently. According to her, she was particular about what she made, and thus, wanted it to be perfect before dropping it officially.

"I take my music so f*cking seriously that that’s why I don’t put it out," said the rapper.

As of now, there is no further update about when the sophomore album will be released. Fans, therefore, can just wait for the rapper to gradually reveal her new projects.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback