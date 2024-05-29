Who is Jonathan Davis? Diddy's lawyer talks about distinguishing "facts from fiction" in response to Rolling Stones exposé

Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyer Jonathan Davis has responded to the several allegations made by three women against the rapper in a report published by Rolling Stone on Tuesday. The report is based on an alleged six-month-long investigation of Diddy's background. Davis responded through a statement to the outlet, in which he said,

"We are aware that the proper authorities are conducting a thorough investigation and therefore have confidence any important issues will be addressed in the proper forum, where the rules distinguish facts from fiction."

Jonathan Davis has been practicing in New York since he received the license, back in 1983. Davis had further studied law at the Villanova University School of Law from where he graduated in 1982, as mentioned by Super Lawyers. Davis's practice areas include Intellectual Property Litigation, Business Litigation, and Employment Litigation.

Diddy's lawyer, Jonathan Davis, states that the authorities are investigating as necessary

Amid Combs getting involved in the middle of so many abuse lawsuits and allegations, Rolling Stone came up with a shocking report which was based on an intensive investigation of the past six months. The report included the rapper's background since the time he was a student at Howard University.

Three women- Joi Dickerson-Neal, Crystal McKinney, and an anonymous "Jane Doe" spoke against the rapper after they realized that his behavior was more like a pattern and he had to be held accountable for his alleged actions. Attorney Jonathan Davis addressed the allegations against his client and said,

"Mr. Combs cannot comment on settled litigation, will not comment on pending litigation, and cannot address every allegation picked up by the press from any source, no matter how unreliable."

Davis, who is an attorney based in New York, got a bachelor's degree in economics from Franklin & Marshall College, before going to study law. He began working in 1985 as an associate for Gold, Farrell & Marks. In 1993, he founded the Jonathan D. Davis, P. C., where he also became a shareholder. According to his LinkedIn profile bio,

"[Jonathan Davis] is AV Peer Review rated by Martindale-Hubbell and a Fellow in the Litigation Counsel of America. He is a member of the New York and New Jersey bars. Mr. Davis is admitted to practice before the US District Court for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York and the District of New Jersey, the US Courts of Appeals for the Second, Third, Sixth, and Eleventh Circuits, and the Supreme Court of the United States."

Jonathan Davis further talks and writes about litigation issues that affect the entertainment industry, as per his profile. His LinkedIn profile further states that his firm has some very important clients, including several recording artists, music labels, producers, managers, etc.

In response to Rolling Stone's report, Jonathan Davis revealed that the concerned authorities are already on it and he further talked about separating "facts from fiction."

The women who have been talking against Diddy believe it might help other victims to come forward

The three women who had been speaking against Sean Combs included Joi Dickerson-Neal, who mentioned that the lawsuit and the allegations were not for money. The complainant instead wanted people to see that a person considered an "icon" has allegedly victimized so many women.

US Weekly obtained some court documents from the '90s, when she was allegedly s*xually assaulted by the rapper. According to the court documents, Diddy also made "revenge porn" that allegedly included Joi, which he later distributed as well.

Another complainant, Crystal McKinney told Rolling Stone that while she had her whole future ahead, Diddy allegedly ruined it all for her. In her interview with the outlet, McKinney said that she hoped her coming out and talking about Diddy might help "other survivors seek justice."

"I felt like I was dying every day because I did not yet have the strength to come forward…"

The "Jane Doe" who further made allegations against Diddy, claimed that she was gang r*ped by the rapper, Harve Pierre who was Diddy's ex-executive, and another unidentified male. She revealed to the outlet that it was quite difficult for her to share the alleged incident. According to her, it wasn't just the rapper, but several other people who helped him cover his tracks the entire time.

The complainant said,

"It is important to remember that it is not just Combs, but also all of those who acted with him, stood silent, and actively covered up his behavior that must be held accountable."

After "Jane Doe" sued Diddy, Jonathan Davis had then claimed that the allegations were untrue. The main point of his argument had been that the statute of limitations has expired for the allegations.