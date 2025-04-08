"She’s coming to snatch Pink Friday 2 tour record" — Fans react to Cardi B saying she signed a deal with Live Nation and plans to go on tour

Cardi B recently took to X on April 7 and shared a piece of information about a deal. According to the now-deleted tweet, Cardi had signed a deal with Live Nation back in February. She, along with her team had also apparently been planning an upcoming tour post the signing. The tweet shared by the 32-year-old rapper read:

Ad

"No the tour me and my team been putting together since I sign a deal in February... But enough talking... I done too much of that. It's time to show y'all!!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This recent piece of information amassed massive attention on social media platforms. Several netizens flooded X with their reactions to Cardi B making such an announcement. Some even made references to Cardi's beef with Nicki Minaj.

They speculated that the rapper was possibly trying to break the record of the Pink Friday 2 World Tour by Nicki, which became the highest-grossing concert tour by a female rapper. A user tweeted:

"She’s coming to snatch pink Friday 2 tour record up this year. Coming to show the girls how to sell out stadiums or arenas."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another user wrote on X:

"Yesss she definitely will have the highest female rap tour 💯."

"NICKI IS PACKING HER BAGS RIGHT NOW 😭," added a tweet.

"Cardi B's tour with Live Nation is gonna be lit!" announced another fan.

While many seemed excited, others expressed a different perspective. A user commented:

"No thank you we aren't interested."

"She gon rap bodak yellow then the tour will end," read another tweet.

Ad

"She want to stay in Nicki algorithm SO BAD🤣🤣🤣 if you signed the deal in February why wait til now to say it," wrote another user.

No additional details about this alleged upcoming concert have been revealed by the Bodak Yellow rapper as of now.

Exploring the dynamics between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj

As aforementioned, while reacting to Cardi B's announcement of an upcoming concert, many fans took digs at Nicki Minaj and even claimed that Cardi would break the record of Pink Friday 2 World Tour. According to Uproxx, Nicki's fans, aka the Barbz, began shading Cardi B back in 2017 when her Bodak Yellow became a superhit.

Ad

Nicki and Cardi had been in a beef for quite some time (Photos via Instagram/@nickiminaj & @iamcardib)

The outlet claimed that the fanbase seemed like Nicki's dominance in the field would likely be threatened by Cardi. At the time, Nicki Minaj, however, congratulated Cardi on X. Then in October 2017, Migos were featuring both Cardi and Nicki for their track MotorSport. According to Uproxx, it was then reported that the group didn't consult Nicki before taking in Cardi.

Ad

It was also stated by the outlet that Nicki's verses were allegedly altered after Cardi's label requested the same. While promoting Queen, Nicki reportedly began calling Cardi "ungrateful" during the interviews. During an Apple Beats 1 interview with Zane Lowe in April 2018, Nicki claimed that their different shots during MotorSport was due to scheduling issues.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A few months later, in September, Cardi and Nicki got into a physical confrontation at the New York Fashion Week party at the Plaza Hotel. An insider then told E! News:

"Minaj was mingling with guests and keeping to herself when Cardi lunged at her and began shouting. Minaj then didn't move and continued on with her night."

Thus, there had been several instances leading to the dynamics between the two rappers getting sour. As of now, Cardi's fans are excited about her latest announcement about an upcoming tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More