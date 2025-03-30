“Just messy on both sides”- Internet reacts as Cardi B alleges that Offset keeps sending threatening messages since they broke up

Cardi B recently created headlines for making certain claims against her ex-husband, Offset, on X Spaces. A video of the same was also shared through the X account of Tea with Tia on March 29, 2025, as it showed Cardi B saying that Offset had been allegedly harassing her for some time.

Cardi B said that she had maintained silence for the last few months since she was dealing with a lot of things. She then seemingly referred to Offset by saying:

“This guy right is upset because I sent his girlfriend text messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, begging me, saying he’s going to take away my life, all that sh*t. He was mad. He’s mad about that. Mind you, this man sent text messages to somebody that I was dealing with me of me and him having s*x.”

Cardi B alleged that Offset harassed her when she went out of town and also sent voice notes at the same time. In addition, she expressed her frustration with Offset’s girlfriend, whose identity remains unknown, as she was also reportedly sending explicit voice notes on the former's phone.

While the video went viral on different platforms, netizens took to the comments section of Tea with Tia’s post on X to share their reactions. A user wrote:

“Just messy on both sides. This sh*t starting to get to the point of no return. Maybe I’m just too old for this bullsh*t.”

A user reacts (Image via X/@RealTeaWithTia)

The responses continued, with a few users advising Cardi B to take legal action against Offset.

“She needs to stop giving him attention Cz that’s what he wants and go file a police report. S*xual harassment, and revenge p*rn. Lock him up,” a user wrote on X.

“Ain’t sending the man s*x tapes revenge p*rn like???? Girl get his a*s arrested,” a netizen stated.

“Oh no!! So sorry you are going through all of this. Sending prayers to you and your family,” another X reaction mentioned.

On the other hand, some users alleged that the ongoing issues were possibly happening because Cardi or Offset had a new single or album on the way.

“She must got a new song coming out..,” one of the reactions reads.

“Guess the album ain’t coming just more personal drama. Poor thing and it goes on and on. It’s gonna be a long divorce heey,” another netizen commented.

“Album dropping [laughing emojis],” another X user reacted.

Cardi B and Offset have also been trending for other reasons

Although the duo separated last year, their divorce had not been finalized. However, the pair continued to create headlines, including one instance last month where Offset replied to a fan who claimed on X that women get easily attracted to him since he was married to Cardi in the past. According to Vibe magazine, the user also wrote at the time:

“Offset should feel like an a*s.”

In a now-deleted tweet, Offset responded to the fan, saying:

“Incorrect lol I’m him.”

The same month, Cardi B was reportedly spotted alongside NFL star Stefon Diggs in Miami on Valentine's Day. As per a report by Complex on February 17, 2025, the duo came to a hotel, with Diggs being spotted in the driver’s seat and Cardi looking for something inside her bag.

However, Cardi and Diggs did not share anything from their outing on any social media platform.

