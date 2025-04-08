Bhad Bhabie has a one-word reply to Nicki Minaj topping Billboard's list of best female rappers of all time

Rapper Bhad Bhabie recently reacted to Billboard's list of best female rappers of all time. For context, the list was topped by Nicki Minaj, further followed by rappers like Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, Lil Kim, and Queen Latifah. The list was uploaded by @SaycheeseDGTL on April 7, which prompted Bhad to take to X and respond by saying:

"Lol."

Bhad Bhabie, aka Danielle Bregoli, herself has been a part of the rap scene since 2017 when she released her debut track These Heaux. The track further became quite popular with securing 77th rank on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

As mentioned earlier, Nicki Minaj topped the list by Billboard. While Bhabie has joined quite recently, Nicki had reportedly been rapping since the early 2000s. Her debut album Pink Friday, was released way back in November 2010. The Trinidadian rapper further released her debut single titled Massive Attack, which was dropped in April 2010.

Some of Nicki's other popular albums included Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, The Pinkprint, Queen, and Pink Friday 2.

While Bhad Bhabie has responded to the list shared by Billboard, the artists mentioned in it, including Nicki Minaj are yet to share their reactions to the same.

In separate news about Bhad, she has found herself involved in a feud with Alabama Barker, since December 2024.

Bhad Bhabie recently performed Ms. Whitman at a club in Los Angeles

For the first time, rapper Bhad Bhabie performed the diss track titled Ms. Whitman on Saturday, at the PH Day Club in Los Angeles. She further sang several other tracks, including Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Daddy Freestyle) and OG Crashout.

For context, Bhad and Alabama Barker had been beefing since late 2024. The feud began after the rapper accused Alabama of stealing her boyfriend Le Vaughn. The two then dropped diss tracks taking digs at each other.

According to reports by TMZ, back in February, Bhad Bhabie even invited Barker through TikTok, asking her to fight the rapper. In Bhad's Overcooked, she suggested that Alabama had relationships with both Tyga and Soulja Boy. She also claimed that Alabama reportedly got pregnant by Tyga and later went through an abortion as well.

The claims about pregnancy were later denied by both Alabama and Tyga. The other speculations made in the diss tracks were, however, never confirmed.

While Bhad claimed that Alabama had been trying to steal her boyfriend, the latter had a different perspective. In her February diss track Cry Bhabie, she claimed that it was Vaughn who approached her. Ms. Whitman, which she recently performed at the LA club, was the second diss track that Bhad released, after Cry Bhabie.

In this diss track, Bhad claimed that Alabama was living off of her famous parents' money. After Ms. Whitman, Alabama had not responded through further diss track as of now. According to TMZ, this prompted many fans to conclude that she was defeated in the feud. Fans are awaiting to see if there would be any further development in the beef.

