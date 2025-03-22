"You're going to think Godzilla got her" — Bhad Bhabie does not mind going to jail after beating up Alabama Barker

Bhad Bhabie was recently interviewed by Fly Guy DC, where the rapper was asked if she was ever going to make amends with her rival, Alabama Barker. Here is her response to the question:

"Not until I beat her up. I'mma do that little girl so crazy, you're going to think Godzilla got her. It is worth it. And I'mma go to jail, and I'mma [smile] in my mugshot. I'mma smile real hard."

The ongoing beef between Bhabie and Barker started with Le Vaughn - the father of Bhabie's baby - who seemingly had a brief affair with Alabama. LV and Bhabie made their relationship public back in 2020.

However, in July 2024, the Gucci Flip Flops rapper shared CCTV footage of Vaughn pushing her to the ground and pressing his knee against her back. In the wake of the viral footage, the two announced their break up.

A few months later, Bhabie shared about her cancer diagnosis. In December 2024, she claimed on Instagram that Alabama Barker took her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, despite their past friendship.

Bhabie said their brief relationship happened right after she gave birth. In response, Alabama shared her side, stating that LV lied about being single and not having Instagram. She also said she had apologized to Bhabie multiple times.

Despite it all, Vaughn has allegedly continued to try to contact her and express his feelings. Alabama ended her explanation by appealing to reach out and discuss matters one-on-one.

Bhad Bhabie dropped her latest diss track, OG Crashout, earlier this month

Bhad Bhabie's comment about Alabama Barker comes days after the rapper dropped yet another diss track aimed at the latter. The song, titled OG Crashout, was released on March 9 and featured a lookalike of Barker. Starting by seemingly taking shots at Barker's father, Travis Barker, Bhabie raps:

"OG crash out with the drum, I blink one-eighty-two shots / You the cry baby, you callin' Ye 'bout the last diss that I droppеd / You keep runnin' back to your daddy, I don't know when I last seen my pops"

The reference to Blink-182 is aimed at Travis Barker, who is a drummer in the California-based rock band of the same name. Elsewhere on the song, Bhad Bhabie accused Alabama of using Ozempic to lose weight and nodded to the 19-year-old calling herself Big Mama.

The Babyface Savage rapper also criticized Barker's accent, makeup, and behavior in the song.

"B**ch, you scared, you postin' up Big Mama like she with you, b**ch, you weird / Miss Piggy used to be fat before the Ozempic/ How you born rich and you actin' ratchet? You movin' backwards / How you got Atlanta accent? You ain't fooling me, you from Calabasas / I'ma make sure this the last song you gon' make about me / Face to face, you can't do that with no makeup."

Bhabie concluded the diss track by calling Alabama 304, which spells hOE when typed in a calculator and flipped upside down.

While Barker has yet to respond to Bhad Bhabie's diss track, she appears to be dating Scooter Jackson - the UCLA cornerback - at the moment, as reported by Complex.

Bhabie's OG Crashout was preceded by Ms.Whitman, a track the rapper named after the original inspiration that Travis Barker had used behind the name of his daughter.

