Bhad Bhabie calls out Alabama Barker for contacting Kanye West over her diss track sample in new snippet 

Bhad Bhabie previewed yet another diss track aimed at her rival, Alabama Barker, over the last weekend. Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli, posted a video clip on her Instagram and X handles on Sunday, which appeared to have been recorded inside her home.

In the snippet, Bhad Bhabie calls Barker out for contacting West over her last diss track, Ms. Whitman, saying:

"You a cry baby/ You called Ye about the last diss I dropped/ You keep running back to your daddy/ I don't know when I last seen my pop/ I just killed you with my last still hot"

For the unversed, Dregoli sampled Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's Carnival for her last diss track, Ms. Whitman, which could be why Barker allegedly called Kanye West.

Elsewhere in the snippet, the Babyface Savage rapper took another aim at Barker, hinting that the YouTuber had used Ozempic to lose weight. Her rap goes:

"B***h you scared/ You posting up that big mama like she with you/ B***h you weird/ Miss piggy used to be fat before Ozempic"

The clip went viral soon after its release, receiving more than 8 million views, 72K likes, and 5K retweets. Additionally, the video features a lookalike of the YouTuber sitting in front of a vanity mirror, putting on makeup, which can be seen as another diss at the GRWM videos Barker posts on her channel.

Bhad Bhabie dissed Barker in Ms. Whitman in February

The snippet of Bhad Bhabie's new diss track aimed at Alabama Barker comes after the release of Ms. Whitman, another diss track the Gucci Flip Flops rapper released on February 25, 2025. In the song, Bhabie took shots not just at Barker but also her family, including her father, the Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker.

Indicating that Alabama needed her name to gain influence in the industry, Bhad Bhabie rapped in the song:

"I know your route, you're reaching out, you need my name for clout/ That stanky p***y got you kicked out the Kardashian house/ You hit my DM like, 'No more diss songs,' you tappin' out/ I go rehab with this flow, bitch, I'm blackin' out."

Further in the track, Bhad Bhabie warned Barker not to mention Le Vaughn's name, saying:

"Keep my baby daddy name out yo' f**kin' mouth 'fore I Will Smith it"

Notably, Dregoli's Will Smith reference was about the 2022 incident when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the stage of the 94th Academy Awards. The Lotta Dem rapper moves on to accuse Barker of abortion, rapping:

"This h** belong all in the zoo, see, I don't understand/ She f**ked on Tyga and killin' babies, I seen the sonogram/ Flex like me, wanna be just like me/ But I got plaques, on plaques, on plaques like Soulja Boy teeth."

The title of Bhad Bhabie's diss track was a reference to her rival's name. Travis had named her daughter after the character of Alabama Whitman from the 1993 movie True Romance.

Bhabie also dyed her hair blonde for the song's music video, with her new hairstyle leading fans to speculate if she was mocking Barker's look. The No More Love rapper addressed the speculations in an Instagram story, writing:

"You trifling a** h** If you think I wanna b like you you’ve lost your whole mind. Obsessed? With someone who wanna b ME?! Girl you don’t own the color blonde with that washed ass yellow mop on your head. You got red wigs from MY hair stylist and I heard from a little birdy the inspo pic was a pic of me."

The title of Dregoli's latest diss snippet hasn't been revealed yet. However, she has asked fans for a date on which to drop the new track.

