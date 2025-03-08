Where does Bhad Bhabie live? 3 armed men reportedly try to break into rapper's home day after Le Vaughn was shot at an LA club 

On Thursday, March 6, Bhad Bhabie faced a serious threat at home when three armed men reportedly tried to break into her Los Angeles residence.

According to TMZ, Bhabie's boyfriend - and the father of her child - Le Vaughn, was also at home when the incident took place. Vaughn had arrived there minutes before the armed suspects reportedly attempted a break-in through a side door. After the Gucci Flip Flop rapper

Per a Daily Mail article (published on October 2, 2024), Bhad Bhabie - originally named Danielle Bregoli - purchased a new mansion in Tarzana - a suburban neighborhood located in the San Fernando Valley region of LA - last year, where she now lives. Her new home is in the close vicinity of the last property she was living in (nearly 20 miles away).

The reported break-in attempt at Bhad Bhabie's LA home comes a day after Le Vaughn got injured in an altercation. Per HotNewHipHop, Vaughn was in a club with his friends, where they got into a fight with another group.

Things escalated fast, leading to a shooting in which a bullet grazed Le Vaughn's hand. The cops who responded to the shooting reported that no arrests were made since the suspects fled the scene before they arrived. Besides Vaughn, one other person was also shot.

Bhad Bhabie purchased her Tarzana home for $5 million

2018 Bumbershoot - Source: Getty

The break-in attempt comes six months after Bhad Bhabie purchased her Tarzana home. Per Daily Mail, the 21-year-old bought the new mansion for $5.3 million.

Her new 8,000-square-foot home has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a private backyard with a pool. It features a white exterior and wood-paneled archways. She bought it after listing her smaller 3,700-square-foot home for $3.5 million. She originally purchased the older home in December 2022 for $3.04 million.

The Babyface Savage rapper had many unpleasant memories associated with home, which made her eager to sell it, Daily Mail reported.

It was in the same home that the alleged assault of Le Vaughn was captured in the driveway's security cameras (in June 2024). The video of the assault was later posted on social media by Bhabie herself.

Soon after the incident, the couple split up, and Le Vaughn moved out of her home. Less than a month after their split, on July 12, Bhabie's home was robbed of expensive handbags and jewelry.

At the time of the robbery, Bregoli was out of town - visiting her mother, Barbara, in Florida. Le Vaughn was also not in LA at the time, as he was attending a friend's funeral across the country. The robbers, all of whom were masked, were captured in the property's security cameras but were never caught.

According to the media outlet, the couple reunited after the burglary, also getting each other's faces tattooed on their calves. The two moved into their Tarzana home together.

In an Instagram story, Bhad Bhabie addressed the domestic abuse allegations, telling fans she had posted the clips to show Le Vaughn "what he does is wrong" so that he could take accountability for his actions. The Miss Understood rapper added that she wanted Le Vaughn to change since she loved him.

Bhad Bhabie, who started as an OnlyFans creator, has made a lucrative career out of it, claiming to amass more than $50 million of wealth collectively from the platform, rap music, and branding endeavors.

