Father of Bhad Bhabie's baby, Le Vaughn, was reportedly shot at in Las Vegas

Le Vaughn, the boyfriend of the American rapper Bhad Bhabie, was shot at during an incident at a Los Angeles strip club in the early hours of Wednesday morning, March 5. The incident took place at Sam's Hofbrau, where two groups of men got into an altercation before gunfire erupted.

Ad

According to TMZ, more gunshots flew between the parties after the argument spilled into the outside area. The Los Angeles Police Department verified that two people received bullet injuries, and Le Vaughn was shot in the hand.

Another unidentified person received a gunshot wound in their shoulder. The victims received hospital treatment for injuries after being taken to a local medical facility.

Security officials described suspects driving away from the scene in a white Mercedes G-Wagon as they managed to avoid arrest by police, as they accessed the freeway and escaped, as reported by TMZ on March 5, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn have been in an on-and-off relationship since they began dating in 2020. The couple also welcomed their daughter, Kali, in March 2024.

Bhad Bhabie's ongoing feud with Alabama Barker intensifies with diss tracks

Ad

Reportedly, the rapper was not present at the strip club during the shooting. Instead, she was seen on a Twitch stream with rapper DDG at the time of the incident. Similarly, Alabama Barker, who has been embroiled in public drama with Bhad Bhabie over Le Vaughn, was also reportedly not at the scene.

The incident took place during the period of an ongoing feud between Bhabie and Alabama Barker, who is the 19-year-old daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Online disputes between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama began when Bhad Bhabie accused Alabama of trying to seek Le Vaughn in December 2024.

Ad

Alabama stated that Le Vaughn had contacted her over twelve months to express his romantic feelings toward her. The confrontation shifted into audio warfare when each artist dropped tracks about the other.

Bhabie's first diss track, Over Cooked, was released in January 2025. The song contained allegations that Alabama Barker maintained intimate relationships with Soulja Boy and Tyga. She claimed that Alabama got pregnant by Tyga, which ended in an abortion, even though both Alabama and Tyga denied these assertions.

Ad

"I have never been pregnant, never had an abortion, and have never been alone with Tyga or Soulja Boy. The idea of any personal relationship between us is completely fabricated—nothing more than a sad, baseless attempt to gain attention," Alabama addressed the allegations on January 28, 2025.

Alabama further released the song Cry Bhabie in response, by accusing Bhabie of using drugs while reporting that Le Vaughn kept reaching out to Alabama during his relationship with Bhad Bhabie.

Ad

Bhabie fired back with another diss track, Mrs. Whitman, in which she referenced Alabama's family. She also included a lookalike of Travis Barker in the music video.

Ad

Bhabie has not yet made a public statement regarding the situation. Doctors predict that Le Vaughn will make a full recovery from his shooting injury. The investigation is currently ongoing.

The Los Angeles Police Department issued no new information about the suspects, and it remains uncertain if the fight involved Le Vaughn or if he suffered by chance during an unrelated dispute.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback