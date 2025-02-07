Internet personality and American rapper Bhad Bhabie recently got into a feud with influencer Alabama Barker and rappers Soulja Boy and Tyga. Social media threats were exchanged between Soulja Boy, Bhabie, and Bhabie's mother Barbara Ann Bregoli.

However, Bhad Bhabie has now turned against her mother. In a video from Bhabie's now-deleted Instagram story posted by @hollywoodunlocked on February 7, 2025, the rapper is seen getting into a physical altercation with her mother.

After getting backlash for hitting her mother, the rapper justified her actions in a now-deleted Instagram story, stating:

"The amount of time this lady purposely put me in harms way and yall mad about a smack? She let me get m*lested by her boyfriend Justin and @frankdellatto for 3 years both times. Nobody safe play with me if you want too"

She continued:

"Nobody who did me wrong ever went down. Yall continue to laugh at my pain"

Additionally, in a previously uploaded story, she shared a video of getting into a physical altercation with her mother. Bhad Bhabie gave context of the same and stated that she smacked her mother because she was racist and called her deceased friend a 'dead monkey'.

"Looks like you beat women too" - Bhad Bhabie's mother defended her against Soulja Boy's threats

Bhad Bhabie's recent feud with Alabama Barker and others started when she accused Travis Barker's daughter of being romantically involved with Tyga and Soulja Boy in her diss track Over Cooked.

While Alabama Barker and Tyga immediately denied involvement with each other following Bhabie's speculative diss track, Soulja Boy responded to the rapper online.

According to Tribune's report dated January 31, 2025, Soulja Boy addressed the situation with Bhabie on Instagram Live and said that she is a "crack baby".

Soulja Boy added that he didn't care how much money Bhad Bhabie made, she was a "crackhead deep down".

Soulja continued:

“I’m finna sue your stupid a** for defamation of character. I want 10 million. So stop getting on the f*****g internet lying on my name, speaking on my name. You not Black, you don’t belong in this culture. Now leave our m***** f*****g culture alone, keep my name out your mouth, b***h,”

Soulja Boy's Instagram Live threats were responded to by Bhad Bhabie's mother, Barbara Bregoli, who claimed that they didn't "move in the same circles" as Soulja. As per The Shade Room's report dated January 31, 2025, Bregoli told Soulja Boy:

“Talking about my daughter boy you 34. when did this sh*t you talking about supposedly take place when she was a minor. Looks like you beat women too.”

In a second post, Bregoli accused Soulja Boy of lying and claimed that he wasn't a "gangsta", advising him to pipe down.

In other news, the feud between Alabama Barker and Bhabie began after the latter accused Barker of trying to steal her on-and-off boyfriend Le Vaughn. Alabama Barker denied the rapper's claims and alleged that it was Le Vaughn who had been trying to contact her for a year.

Recently, Bad Bhabie announced her split with Le Vaughn as per TMZ's report dated February 2025.

