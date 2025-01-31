"Looks like you like to beat women too"— Bhad Bhabie's mother claps back at Soulja Boy amid Alabama Barker controversy

Singer Bhad Bhabie's mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli, recently clapped back at rapper Soulja Boy amid his controversy regarding Alabama Barker. Barbara took to Instagram on January 30 to support her daughter following Boy's allegations.

In her Instagram story, the singer's mother wrote:

"Soulja boy we don't move in the same circles remember that! Talking about my daughter boy you 34 when did this sh*t you talking about supposedly take place when she was a minor. Looks like you like to beat women too !!!"

Here, she referred to Soulja Boy’s past abuse allegations. The controversy began when Bhabie released her diss tune Over Cooked. In her song, she claimed that Soulja Boy and fellow rapper Tyga allegedly had a relationship with Alabama Barker, Travis Barker's daughter, who is also reportedly Bhabie's archenemy.

Trending

As reported by TMZ on January 30, Alabama and Tyga quickly refuted the accusations. However, the 34-year-old Soulja Boy launched an attack on Instagram Live to deny the claims. He also said that he would be suing the female rapper for defamation, alleging that she had spread false information about him.

Additionally, he accused her of "faking" her cancer diagnosis, referring to her diagnosis of blood cancer. During the same rant, he said:

“You not Black, you not gangsta, you not sh*t… You ain’t no bad baby, you a crack baby. I don’t care how much money you get, you a crackhead deep down…”

Bhad Bhabie reportedly called out Soulja Boy, Tyga, and Alabama Barker in her new rap

Alabama Barker replied to Bhabie (Image via Getty Images)

Bhad Bhabie's mother further intervened in the Soulja Boy controversy during the ongoing dispute between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker. On 30 January, the singer's mother posted on her Instagram story:

"Look at this boy lying out his mouth- one thing you not is no f*cking GANGSTA so shut your f*cking a*s down- boy I've personally met you and it wasn't at your house in MALIBU and it was in the company of my daughter guess you forget how you used to call her asking to come hang with you!! Now your problem isn't with my daughter it's with ME!!"

Bregoli took to Instagram just hours after Soulja Boy threatened to sue Bhad Bhabie for "defamation." He also claimed Bhabie allegedly attacked him after she attempted to be involved with him and he refused.

He said:

"You get on this internet lying on my name? And I’m suing your a**, b*tch.."

During the Instagram Live, he added:

"I want all my money, too. Defamation of character. I need $10 million cash... You don't know me, I don't know you. You don't know sh*t about me.”

This happened after Bhad Bhabie accused Soulja Boy of hitting on 19-year-old Alabama Barker. In her diss song Over Cooked, Bhabie claimed that Alabama Barker had allegedly slept with Soulja Boy and Tyga. She also suggested that the latter even caused Barker to become pregnant. However, all three have since refuted these allegations.

Meanwhile, a defiant Barker responded to the startling allegations on TikTok on the same day by writing

“Let's clear this up! I never in my life have remotely been near Tyga. I've also never been pregnant, nor do I know Soulja Boy. The end.”

It remains unclear whether Soulja will actually file the lawsuit, but Bhad Bhabie has already re-uploaded her song, this time removing the names of Soulja and Tyga.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback